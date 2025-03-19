Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ligue 1 ace eager to join Catalans, Girona want Spanish duo, and more - March 19, 2025

Barcelona have been outstanding under Hansi Flick this season. The Catalans have won 19 of their 27 games in LaLiga and are sitting at the top of the league table.

Ad

Meanwhile, a Ligue 1 forward is ready to join the Blaugrana at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Girona are eyeing two Spanish stars this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 19, 2025.

Jonathan David eager to join Barcelona

Jonathan David

Jonathan David has offered his services to Barcelona, according to SPORT. However, the report adds that the Catalans are yet to make a move for the Canadian hitman.

Ad

Trending

David has been in sizzling form for Lille this season, registering 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions. His contract with the Ligue 1 club expires at the end of this campaign and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The 25-year-old could be a free agent this summer, making him a lucrative prospect for the LaLiga giants. Barcelona need to lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in August, and David could be a fantastic choice for the job.

Ad

However, the Catalans are yet to make a move, thanks to Ferran Torres' recent form in the No. 9 role. With Lewandowski expected to stay for another campaign, the LaLiga giants believe that they are well covered in the position.

Girona want Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre

Ansu Fati.

Girona are planning to move for Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Barcelona duo have struggled for game time this season and remain liked with an exit.

Ad

Fati has appeared just eight times across competitions, only one of which was from the start. He is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Torre, meanwhile, has four goals and three assists from 12 games, five of which have been starts. The Catalans are aware that the duo need regular game time and are open to letting them leave on loan or on a permanent deal. Girona manager Michel is convinced that the two players can add value to his squad.

Ad

Wojciech Szczesny opens up on future

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has suggested that he will make a decision on his future soon. The Polish custodian came out of retirement last October to help Barcelona deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Ad

Szczesny has since made the No. 1 position his own, registering eight clean sheets from 16 games. However, the 34-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a renewal.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Szczesny insisted that he is excited to play for the LaLiga giants.

“I can’t complain about fate. I have to be very grateful for how it has treated me. Playing for Barca is something very exciting because they play beautiful football, something completely different to what I have experienced so far,” said Szczesny.

Ad

He continued:

“Probably, soon it will be time to make the decision about my future. Now, the most important thing is to focus all my physical and mental energy on the next matches. We have to play our best.”

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona want to offer him an extension, but the final decision will rest on the player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback