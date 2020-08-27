Barcelona’s situation is going from bad to worse, and it looks like Lionel Messi is set to leave the club for sure. The Argentine has reportedly made his mind up and will not be changing his decision as per the papers today.

All that and more in today’s Barcelona Transfer News Roundup:

Lionel Messi to break his silence

Lionel Messi will be speaking publicly soon according to very reliable sources. They report that the Barcelona forward will comment on the possible exit and it is very likely to be bad news for the fans of the Catalan club.

#Messi tenía decidido hablar en las próximas horas... — Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) August 27, 2020

Veronica Brunati reports that the Argentine star is not happy with the club’s ambition and has made his decision to leave this summer. It is not just the president, but the whole club that Lionel Messi is unhappy with.

#Messi tendría tomada la decisión de irse del #FCBarcelona con o sin Bartomeu. La decisión del jugador no tiene que ver solo con el presidente. Siente que el club no lo acompaña con un proyecto deportivo para aspirar a competir en el más alto nivel. — Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) August 27, 2020

Former Real Madrid president defends Bartomeu

Advertisement

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon, has come out and spoken in support of Barcelona president, Joseph Bartomeu.

He claims that Bartomeu is in a challenging position and no one will understand it, unless they are in his place. He said:

“Being sat in this chair is very difficult. It is much more difficult than what people can imagine. There are so many critics, and yet, when things go well, the praise is for players and managers. It is normal that the president is the black sheep. This is the person who is accused of not signing a player or letting a player who fans consider important for the team leave. I don’t like it.”

“I don’t have the information [to properly analyse], but I think Bartomeu has been a good president. From what I see and from what I know of him, I think he is a good president. It is very complicated. Even more so in this time when the team start to lose and get that humiliating defeat. The fans don’t forgive.”

Fans have been protesting outside the Camp Nou for the resignation of Josep Bartomeu. They want him replaced as soon as possible so that Lionel Messi stays at the club.

Inter Milan back in for Arturo Vidal

Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Arturo Vidal, according to Di Marzio. Antonio Conte is keen on working with the midfielder again and was looking to sign him last summer as well.

The Chilean star is reportedly not wanted Ronald Koeman and is free to leave the club this summer. Inter Milan are looking to take advantage of his situation and sign him up.