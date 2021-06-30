Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi contract renewal announcement imminent, Manchester United's stance on Ousmane Dembele revealed and more - 30 June 2021

Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona expires on July 1 but it looks like he will extend his stay.

Barcelona have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta now faces the task of extending Lionel Messi's contract and trimming the club's wage bill. He has also promised three or four more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 June 2021.

Barcelona's request for Pedri to be removed from Spain's Olympic squad rejected

As per SER, the Spanish Federation have rejected Barcelona's request to remove midfielder Pedri from La Roja's squad for the upcoming Olympics. Barcelona stars Pedri, Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia have been named in the squad.

However, Barcelona are apprehensive of Pedri's physical condition after a long and grueling season. Pedri was a fixture in Barcelona's starting lineup in the 2020-21 season and went on to make 52 appearances across all competitions. He is currently with the Spanish national side for Euro 2020.

Spain have progressed to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and if they make it to the final, Pedri will be held up until July 11. The Olympics will begin shortly after and the new La Liga season will commence in mid-August. Pedri could thus return heavily fatigued ahead of the new season.

Manchester United withdraw bid for Dembele following injury

According to TV3 (via Mundo Deportivo). Manchester United have decided to opt out of the race to sign Ousmane Dembele. The Red Devils' decision to withdraw their bid reportedly comes on the back of the Frenchman picking up yet another knee injury at Euro 2020.

Dembele will undergo surgery and will spend four months in recovery. Additionally, Manchester United seem to be closing in on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Lionel Messi contract extension imminent

Bolivia v Argentina: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

According to Sport, negotiations over Lionel Messi's contract renewal are 'very advanced' and will be announced as soon as the final details are taken care of.

The report adds that Barcelona were keen to announce Messi's contract extension on June 24th which is also the Argentine's birthday. As of now, the club are taking care of some fringe details and the Barcelona camp remain confident of extending Messi's contract.

