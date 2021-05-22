Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi decides to stay at Barca, Liverpool to offer €50 million for Blaugrana forward and more - 22 May 2021

Barcelona have made extending Lionel Messi's contract their priority this summer and according to a reliable journalist, the Argentine has made up his mind.

It's been a tough few weeks for Barcelona. They fought hard to claw their way back into the La Liga title race but a dip in form in the closing stages saw them crash out of it. The club is now focusing on what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 May 2021.

Marcus Rashford suggests he would like to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United star man Marcus Rashford has refused to rule out the possibility of a move away from the club. He said he would be open to a move abroad and named Real Madrid and Barcelona as clubs he admires.

On being asked whether he would play anywhere else in Europe, the Manchester United academy product told The Guardian:

“I would never say no. Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football.

“Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

Liverpool willing to offer €50 million for Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Liverpool are looking to bolster their frontline and are interested in Antoine Griezmann. According to El Gol Digital, Liverpool are prepared to shell out €50 million to sign the Barcelona forward this summer.

Griezmann has enjoyed a decent season at Barcelona and his upturn in form since the turn of the year contributed greatly to the Catalans' Copa Del Rey triumph. He scored a total of 19 goals and provided 12 assists.

Liverpool have have been overreliant on Mohamed Salah this term, as Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have not been able to replicate their form from previous seasons. Hence, they are keen to add another forward to their squad.

Lionel Messi decides to continue to at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

As per reliable journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona. The Argentine has decided to put pen to paper on a new deal and continue under Joan Laporta's new sporting project amid much speculation over his future.

Messi had informed Barcelona last summer that he wanted to leave. But no club could afford him due to a clause in his contract. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on his contract situation but it looks like Messi will stay put at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Ole, Lionel Messi has said he is happy to be back on the trophy trail after winning the Copa Del Rey this term.

"The truth is that the recent Copa del Rey was special due to the period we were in, the club has gone a couple of years of not having a great time due to different results and titles.

"Because it is a very young dressing room, with a lot of people, and new people, and this Copa del Rey for the dressing room was a turning point, and very important.

"Whenever I compete, I compete to win and try to achieve all the objectives, to get titles. Beyond that, I like to win and get titles. The more the better."