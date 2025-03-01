Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on future, Arsenal eyeing Catalan ace, and more - March 1, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 2. Hansi Flick's team are currently at the top of the league table, but have Real Madrid breathing down their neck.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has shed light on his future. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in a Catalan forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 1, 2025.

Lionel Messi opens up on future

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has remained coy about his future amid rumors linking him with a blockbuster return to Barcelona. The Argentinean maestro is under contract with Inter Miami until the end of this year and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that La Pulga wants to rejoin the Catalans in 2026. However, it has also been reported that Lionel Messi won't return to Camp Nou as long as Joan Laporta remains president.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown no signs of slowing down since crossing the Atlantic in the summer of 2023. He has registered 36 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions for the Herons so far.

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, La Pulga insisted that he remains happy at the Chase Stadium.

“My future? I feel good now and I’m just enjoying every moment of my career. I’m enjoying club, games, teammates, family, friends… I’m not anticipating things. I’m just loving and enjoying the moment,” said Messi.

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals and set up 303 more from 778 games for Barcelona in his career.

Arsenal eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Arsenal are planning to take Ferran Torres back to the Premier League this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward first rose to prominence with Manchester City, before earning a move to Barcelona in 2022.

However, Torres has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick this season, adding to speculation regarding his future. The 25-year-old has registered 11 goals and three assists from 28 games, but only 10 of them have been starts.

Arsenal are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and have set their sights on Torres. However, the Gunners will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and AC Milan in the race. The Spaniard is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027, and Barcelona are apparently willing to let him go for €40m this summer.

Vitor Roque leaves Barcelona

Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque has joined Palmeiras on a permanent move, Barcelona have confirmed. The Brazilian arrived at Camp Nou from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024 as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

However, Vitor Roque struggled to impress under former manager Xavi. Hansi Flick's arrival over the summer did little to improve his fortunes and the Catalans offloaded him on a season-long loan to Real Betis.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a decent start to life at the Andalusian club, before struggling for form in recent times. Vitor Roque registered seven goals and two assists from 33 games across competitions for Betis.

Palmeiras arrived at the table this winter to prise him away. After a prolonged run of talks, the move has finally materialized and the player has now returned to Brazil permanently.

