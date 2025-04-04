Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Catalans ace, Manchester United want Alejandro Balde, and more - April 4, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, April 4, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team have a three-point lead in the title race after 29 games this season.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on a Barca defender. Elsewhere, Manchester United are eager to sign Alejandro Balde.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 4, 2025.
Liverpool eyeing Ronald Araujo
Liverpool are planning to take Ronald Araujo to Anfield, according to Fichajes.net. The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year, but his future remains up in the air.
The Catalans already have a settled center-back pairing of Pau Torres and Inigo Martinez, so they could afford to let Araujo leave. The Reds, meanwhile, are in the market for a new defender to replace Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutchman's contract expires this summer and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. The Merseyside club remain engaged in talks as they try to convince the 33-year-old to stay.
However, Liverpool are also keeping their options open and have identified Araujo as a solution. The 25-year-old has struggled for game time at Camp Nou this season, but his stock remains high.
It is believed that Barcelona could let him go for €60 million this summer, while the player is also open to a move to Anfield. Liverpool are likely to accelerate talks in the coming weeks, although it has been suggested that Manchester United are also in the race.
Manchester United want Alejandro Balde
Manchester United have set their sights on Alejandro Balde, according to Fichajes.net. The report adds that the Red Devils submitted a €50 million opening offer for the Spanish left-back, but it was rejected by Barcelona.
Balde has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, registering one goal and eight assists from 40 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils could be looking for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons. Despite signing Patrick Dorgu in the winter, Manchester United remain keen for further additions to the position and have identified Balde as an option.
However, the LaLiga giants have rebuked their advances. Balde is under contract until 2028, so Barcelona are under no pressure to let him go. He is one of Hansi Flick's most trusted men, so the German is unlikely to sanction his departure either.
Mio Backhaus turns down Barcelona
Mio Backhaus has turned down a move to Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT. The German goalkeeper is only a backup at the moment at Werder Bremen, but is highly rated in the European circuit.
His efforts have earned him admirers at Camp Nou, with the Catalans looking for a long-term solution to the goalkeeping position. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has developed a knack for injuries, while Wojciech Szczesny is only a short-term fix.
Meanwhile, Inaki Pena's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer. The LaLiga giants wanted to rope in Backhaus and help him develop into a future star. However, the player has turned them down as he wanted to establish himself with the Bundesliga side.