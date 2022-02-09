Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool forward wants Barca move, Ronald Araujo and Gavi takes decision on future and more - 9 February 2022

Despite their financial troubles, Barcelona have done well in recent transfer windows. The summer transfer window could be no different.

The Catalans thumped Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Sunday. It was a pulsating display from Barcelona with several of their players turning in great performances. The win takes them to fourth in the La Liga table. They are currently 15 points adrift of Real Madrid at the top.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 February 2022.

Barcelona planning to sign Brazilian prodigy

There has been a renewed focus on youth at Barcelona under Joan Laporta. The Catalans have always been good at finding young talented players. The likes of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are all good examples of this.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now set their sights on 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy Breno Melo. The Catalans have previously signed midfielder Arthur Melo from Gremio in 2018 and he fared well for the club until he left for Juventus in 2020.

As per the report, Deco was accompanied by Joan Laporta to meet Breno Melo's agent Fernando Matos earlier this week. Gremio are in a spot of bother financially and are thus open to selling the youngster despite him being contracted to the club until 2023.

Melo has all the qualities one would expect of a Brazilian prodigy. He is a flair player who has turned heads with his 'samba skills'. The 16 year old's physique has also developed significantly over the last year or so.

Ronald Araujo and Gavi tell Xavi they want to stay at Barcelona

As per Diario Sport, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Gavi are close to agreeing contract extensions at Barcelona. Araujo has entered the last 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and has garnered interest from several European giants.

As a result, the Catalans have decided to tie him down to a new contract and offer him terms at par with his contributions to the side. The Uruguayan international has now become one of the best defenders at the club.

According to the report, both Araujo and Gavi have reassured Xavi that they are planning to commit to the club for the long-term. As things stand, contract talks with Gavi are much more advanced than with Araujo.

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Barcelona or Real Madrid

Having added Luis Diaz to their side from Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool could be open to offloading Sadio Mane in the summer. The Senegalese international has not been at his best in recent seasons and has entered the last 18 months of his current contract.

He will turn 30 in April and Liverpool do not offer long-term contracts to players over 30 years of age. According to Goal, Mane is open to leaving Liverpool in the summer for two sides, namely Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Mane has dreamed of playing for one of the La Liga giants and has reportedly told his agent that he wants to make that dream a reality. In 244 appearances across all competitions, Mane has scored 107 goals and provided 44 assists for Liverpool.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith