Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool offer €40m for Catalans ace, club suffer Luis Diaz blow, and more - May 4, 2025

Barcelona registered a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 3, in LaLiga. Raphinha and Fermin Lopez found the back of the net to secure all three points for Hansi Flick's side.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liverpool are planning a move for a Dutch midfielder. Elsewhere, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 4, 2025.

Liverpool offer €40m for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool are ready to offer €40 million for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Dutch midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Barcelona this summer, and his future remains up in the air.

Ad

Trending

De Jong has been heavily involved with the Catalans in recent weeks and is seen as a vital cog under Hansi Flick. The 27-year-old has registered two goals and two assists from 40 games across competitions for the LaLiga giants this season.

Arne Slot is pleased with his efforts and sees him as the missing piece in his midfield jigsaw. Liverpool have won the Premier League this season, but are hoping to upgrade their squad before the start of the new campaign.

Ad

The Dutch manager wants a new controller in the middle of the park and has his eyes on his countryman. The Reds are now ready to submit their opening proposal for the player, which could tempt Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the highest earners at Camp Nou. With the Catalans under financial distress, they could be open to his departure for the aforementioned fee.

Barcelona suffer Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz is close to a renewal with Liverpool, according to SPORT. The Colombian forward was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of the summer.

Ad

The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward and have had their eyes on Diaz for a while. It was previously believed that the 28-year-old would also prefer to join the LaLiga giants.

However, it now appears that the Colombian has resumed contract talks with Liverpool, and a stay is a very likely possibility. The developments will be a big blow to Barcelona's plans, and the club may now have to turn to alternate targets. Diaz has registered 16 goals and eight assists from 47 games for the Reds this season, helping them win the Premier League, and his contract runs until 2027.

Ad

Five clubs eyeing Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is a wanted man ahead of the summer. According to Fichajes.net, Tottenham Hotspur, Girona, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Como are all hot on the Spaniard's heels ahead of the summer.

Ad

Garcia's future at Barcelona is subject to speculation amid a reduced game time under Hansi Flick. The situation has alerted his suitors, who are planning to prise him away before the start of the new season.

The 24-year-old has managed 40 appearances across competitions this season, but only 14 of them have been starts. However, the player remains highly rated at Camp Nou, and the club have no desire to let him go. Garcia's contract expires in 2026, but the Catalans are working on a new three-year deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More