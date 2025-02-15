Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Catalans ace, club suffer Inigo Martinez blow, and more - February 15, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17, at home. Hansi Flick's team are third in the league table after 23 games, three points behind Real Madrid at the top.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in a Spanish full-back. Elsewhere, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their attempts to extend Inigo Martinez's stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 15, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde

Manchester United have set their sights on Alejandro Balde, according to Fichajes. The Spanish left-back is a regular feature for Barcelona, and has registered one goal and six assists from 31 games this season.

Balde's contract with the Catalans runs until 2028, but the club could be willing to let him go this summer. The LaLiga giants are likely to turn to player sales once again at the end of the season to help adhere to FFP norms.

Barcelona are apparently willing to let Balde leave for €50m, and the Red Devils are interested. The Premier League giants already invested in Patrick Dorgu for the left-back position in the winter transfer window.

However, Luke Shaw's injury troubles have shown no signs of ending so far. Tyrell Malacia, who went out on loan to PSV Eindhoven in January, is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans. Manchester United could be tempted to secure the services of Balde for a modest fee to strengthen the position.

Barcelona suffer Inigo Martinez blow

Inigo Martinez

Barcelona have run into familiar problems while attempting to renew Inigo Martinez's contract, according to MARCA. The Spanish defender has been indispensable for the Catalans this season, registering 29 appearances across competitions.

The 33-year-old's contract is due to expire this summer, but there's an automatic renewal clause in his deal. The option will be triggered if he plays at least 45 minutes in 60% of the club's games this season.

As things stand, Martinez's stay is expected to be automatically extended by the end of the campaign. However, Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and want to hand him a new deal now.

Unfortunately, following the renewals of Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Pedri, the Catalans do not have space in the FFP margin to accommodate Martinez's renewal. The club are now discussing with LaLiga to find a solution to the situation.

Deco hints at Wojciech Szczesny renewal

Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona sporting director Deco has suggested that the club could hand Wojciech Szczesny a new deal. The Polish custodian came out of retirement last year to help the Catalans deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny has since replaced Inaki Pena between the sticks and has been quite impressive so far. The player's contract expires this summer, but his form has already ignited talk of a renewal.

Speaking to SPORT, Deco confirmed that the club will sit down with the Pole to discuss his future soon.

“If he is happy, he is a player to keep in mind because he can give us a lot next year. I don’t know his plans yet. We haven’t spoken, but we will surely speak soon,” Deco said.

Szczesny has registered four clean sheets from nine appearances this season.

