Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United to push for the signing of Barca forward, Blaugrana defender to join Ligue 1 club and more- 31 January 2021

Barcelona need to sell players before they can sign new ones and they have a potential suitor for one of their star players in Manchester United.

Barcelona can go above Real Madrid with a win over Athletic Bilbao tonight. It would be a great way to sign off on January, a month where they didn't find much joy in the transfer market.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 January 2021.

Barcelona to take legal action against El Mundo for leaking Lionel Messi's contract

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

El Mundo released Lionel Messi's contract details today and Barcelona have announced via a statement that they are going to initiate legal action against the newspaper. The report claimed that Messi's contract is one of the main reasons behind Barcelona's financial turmoil.

Barcelona have denied responsibility over the leak and said that the club regrets its release as it is a "private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties."

Barcelona released a club statement that reads:

FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.

Sources have confirmed to @samuelmarsden & @moillorens that Lionel Messi will take legal action against Spanish newspaper El Mundo for releasing the leaked details of his record-breaking contract: https://t.co/23wdEr3KeR pic.twitter.com/sSU8BnhJFT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2021

Jean-Clair Todibo set to join OGC Nice on loan for the rest of the season

Jean-Clair Todibo

According to ESPN (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is inching closer to joining OGC Nice after cutting short his loan spell at Benfica. Todibo had joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Toulouse.

He has since embarked on loan spells at FC Schalke and Benfica. He was hardly being used at Benfica and there were reports that claimed that Barcelona were looking to find a different club to send him to till the end of the season.

Manchester United to push for Ousmane Dembele's signature

Ousmane Dembele

According to Express, Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Ousmane Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele wants to put pen to paper on a new deal at Barcelona but his future is dependent on the new president's approval.

Dembele's current contract will run out in the summer next year. He will wait until March after the president is elected to decide on his future.

If he doesn't renew his contract, the Red Devils will push to sign him in the summer as beyond the summer transfer window, Barcelona run the risk of losing him for free unless he extends his contract.