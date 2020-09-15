Barcelona transfer news round-up: New signing to be unveiled tomorrow, Umtiti's agent comments on exit talks and more - 14th September 2020

Barcelona eased past Nastic in a pre-season friendly with Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann getting on the scoresheet. The Catalan club are now getting ready for their next match, but management are still working on signing the players Ronald Koeman wants.

Today's papers are filled with Barcelona rumours and here are the top picks:

New signing to be unveiled tomorrow

Barcelona have confirmed that Miralem Pjanic will be unveiled tomorrow. The new signing from Juventus joined the squad last week and began training today.

He was supposed to be at the club a few weeks back but tested positive for COVID-19 and thus had to quarantine. The midfielder has now fully recovered and is set to play on Wednesday in the friendly against Girona.

SPORT claim that Pjanic will be wearing the No.8 shirt at Barcelona, which was famously worn by club legend Andrés Iniesta.

Samuel Umtiti's agent comments on Barcelona exit rumours

Samuel Umtiti's agent and brother Yannick has revealed that the centre-back is not looking to leave Barcelona this summer. He has, however, added that the final decision would be with the club and things could change.

The agent has added that even if the Frenchman is to leave Camp Nou, a move to Lyon looks unlikely. Yannick told Foot01:

“Samuel doesn’t want to leave Barça this summer. However, taking into account the club’s wishes and their desire for change, it might be necessary to look at alternative options. The rumour with Lyon is good but unfortunately, there’s very little chance of it happening.”

Ronald Koeman wants Mohamed Salah

Ronald Koeman has reportedly set his sights on signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer. The manager wants an attacking player, as per Ajax legend Sjaak Swart. He told DAZN:

“I know Koeman wants him and I know Salah would like to go, but I can’t reveal where the information comes from.”

Salah is a vital part of Liverpool's team and even scored a hat-trick this week in their Premier League season opener. The move looks highly unlikely to happen and Barcelona do not have the finances to get things done this summer.