Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele blames agent for contract situation, Manchester United winger offered to Barca and more - 19 January 2022

Barcelona are preparing to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday night.

The Catalans are currently sixth in the La Liga table and Xavi Hernandez and co. have a lot of work to do if they are to turn this season around. The club are also actively scouring the transfer market for players who can improve their squad. They are also looking to offload some deadwood this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 January 2022.

Xavi says Ousmane Dembele could leave this month

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

It has been claimed by multiple sources that Xavi Hernandez is disappointed with Ousmane Dembele over the way the player has dealt with his contract situation. The Barcelona manager has now revealed that Dembele could leave this month.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Copa Del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao, Xavi said (via Fabizio Romano):

“We can’t wait for Ousmane. [Either] he renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately. I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign.

“The message is clear. Ousmane Dembélé has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way. I also wonder about agent is talking the way he is and Dembélé, on the other hand, telling me he wants to stay. I can’t understand”.

Ousmane Dembele blames agent over contract standoff

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“It's a kind of pressure that doesn't work against people like us and me”. Ousmane Dembélé agent Sissoko: “Barça are losing Dembélé on their own. They cannot use the threat that Dembélé will spend six months without playing if he does not renew now”, he told RMC.“It's a kind of pressure that doesn't work against people like us and me”. Ousmane Dembélé agent Sissoko: “Barça are losing Dembélé on their own. They cannot use the threat that Dembélé will spend six months without playing if he does not renew now”, he told RMC. 🇫🇷 #FCB“It's a kind of pressure that doesn't work against people like us and me”. https://t.co/2WKrVXNnKU

Ousmane Dembele's contract extension saga has gone on for way too long as far as Barcelona are concerned. According to SPORT, the player insists that the standoff happened due to his agent Moussa Sissoko as he is the one responsible for managing the figures of his renewal.

Dembele has reportedly already told Xavi that he is willing to accept a new deal at the club. The report adds that the Frenchman has assured the Barcelona manager that he feels comfortable at the club.

With less than six months remaining on his current contract, Dembele's camp has been trying to land a lucrative deal for the player. However, the arrival of Ferran Torres has rendered Dembele dispensable.

Xavi has also now revealed that if the player doesn't extend his contract, Barcelona will look for a way to sell him this month.

Jadon Sancho offered to Barcelona

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, Manchester United have offered Jadon Sancho to Barcelona. The English winger made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United last summer on a deal worth €85 million.

However, the move has not really worked out to anyone's liking. Sancho has scored just two goals in 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season. As per the report, Barcelona have not ruled out the possibility of signing Sancho.

They are aware of the fact that it's a good market opportunity and know about Sancho's potential. However, Manchester United won't let him leave for less than €60 million.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



theathletic.com/2943768/2021/1… Rangnick on Sancho: “It’s a different league, more physical. Now he is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think it’s also got to do with a lot of the things up here in his head. But in training he’s one of the best.” #MUFC Rangnick on Sancho: “It’s a different league, more physical. Now he is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think it’s also got to do with a lot of the things up here in his head. But in training he’s one of the best.” #MUFCtheathletic.com/2943768/2021/1…

