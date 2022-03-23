Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele's contract demands revealed, Barca table new offer for Uruguayan defender and more - 23 March 2022

Barcelona have a formidable squad right now but will need to make sure they come out of the upcoming summer transfer window unscathed.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last El Clasico of the season. The Catalans were simply unstoppable as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet as well. Things are looking up for Barcelona once again.

Anfu Fati set to return after injury layoff

Barcelona bolstered their attack significantly during the January transfer window. They roped in the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore and all three players have done well since their arrival.

They have now been handed a major boost as young Ansu Fati, the poster child of Barcelona's resurgence, is now all edging closer to returning to training. According to Barcelona tier 1 journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Fati is set to return to Barcelona in a few days.

He was forced off due to injury during the Catalans' 3-2 loss against Athletic Bilbao in January. The youngster was advised to undergo surgery but he opted for a conservative method of treatment and has been in Madrid since.

Upon his return to Barcelona, Fati's recovery will be examined by the club's doctors. Xavi does not want to rush the 19-year-old and the club will look to slowly reintegrate him into the first team.

Barcelona to triple Ronald Araujo's salary

Ronald Araujo has established himself as one of the best centre-backs at Barcelona. His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023. The Catalans have been looking to tie him down to a new deal.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona are ready to triple Araujo's current salary. The club believes it is a significant improvement on his existing deal. However, the report also claims that the sum that Barcelona are offering now is still lower than what certain Premier League sides have offered the 23-year-old.

Barcelona cannot afford to increase their offer further due to their financial troubles.

Ousmane Dembele demands €20 million in annual wages

Ousmane Dembele's refusal to sign a new deal at Barcelona wasn't well received by the club's supporters. His exorbitant wage demands were reportedly the reason Barcelona decided to pull their offer. Subsequently, Dembele was booed by Barcelona fans.

However, he has been in great form since and Barcelona manager Xavi has backed him publicly as well. He has scored one goal and provided seven assists in his last six La Liga matches and has shown his worth.

Foot Mercato claims that the Catalans are now considering tabling a new offer for the Frenchman. Joan Laporta remains keen to hold on to Dembele and is reportedly set to increase the wages on offer.

However, Dembele wants €20 million in wages per annum. It remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona will be able to match his demands.

