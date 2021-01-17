Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Premier League star set to join Barca, Blaugrana star offered to West Ham and more- 17 January 2021

Barcelona seem to be in the clear to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Barcelona will be going up against Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Supercopa de Espana tonight and it's Ronald Koeman's first real shot at a title after becoming the manager of the Catalans. Barcelona remain vigilant in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their side for the second half of the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 January 2021.

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto's agent submits transfer request

Speaking to the press ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao, Ronald Koeman confirmed that Barcelona goalkeeper Neto's agent has submitted a transfer request on behalf of his client. The club has said that they will not let him leave this month.

Koeman said,

“Young people are one thing and Neto is another. His representative has requested an exit and we have said no. We want to have the team well covered in all positions.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona goalkeeper Neto has been seeking a loan exit for a while now and has been linked with Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a backup goalkeeper to Bernd Leno as he is not entirely convinced by Runar Alex Runarsson.

Junior Firpo offered to West Ham United

As per CalcioNapoli24 (via Sport Witness), West Ham United have been presented with an opportunity to sign Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo. It is claimed that Barcelona are still looking to offload him and that his representatives have held discussions with multiple clubs.

In addition to West Ham, Firpo has also been offered to Napoli. David Moyes is still exploring all his options and has not yet given the go-ahead for the Firpo move. The report claims that Junior Firpo prefers a move to England over Italy.

Wijnaldum to reject new contract to join Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool and Georginio Wijnaldum have not been able to see eye-to-eye so far over a new contract and it looks set to remain that way as according to Sunday Mirror, the Dutchman will snub Liverpool's final offer in order to secure a dream move to Barcelona.

Wijnaldum has entered the final months of his contract and his future has been the subject of much speculation. Wijnaldum wants to take after the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Ronald Koeman and Johan Cruyff and believes that moving to Barcelona is the next step in his career.

He has previously played for the Netherlands side under Ronald Koeman and would like to reunite with his former coach at Barcelona.