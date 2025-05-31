Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Raphinha wants to retire at Camp Nou, Wojciech Szczesny agrees renewal, and more - May 31, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign. The Catalans won the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has expressed a desire to spend his entire career at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny has agreed to continue his association with the LaLiga champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 31, 2025.

Raphinha wants to retire at Camp Nou

Raphinha has extended his stay at Camp Nou

Raphinha has expressed a desire to hang up his boots at Barcelona. The Brazilian forward is coming off the season of his life with the Catalans, registering 34 goals and 25 assists from 57 games.

Raphinha powered his team to the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. While there was speculation regarding his future ahead of the summer, the 28-year-old recently signed a new deal until 2028.

Speaking to SPORT, Raphinha added that he is happy at Camp Nou.

“I won’t say I was a Barça fan as a kid — I’m Brazilian. But ever since I decided I wanted to be a footballer, I dreamed of playing for Barça. Being able to be here and now, being able to renew my contract, gives me a lot of happiness. Hopefully, I can finish my career here,” said Raphinha.

He continued:

“I already told the president when I signed the renewal. I feel very happy. The club has trusted me for the second time. It’s special, and as a player, I value it a lot. You need confidence because it’s the place where you work. It’s where you want to be, and when you see people counting on you.”

Raphinha is among the leading candidates for this season's Ballon d'Or.

Wojciech Szczesny agrees renewal

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has agreed to extend his stay at Barcelona, according to MARCA journalist Luis Rojo. The Polish custodian came out of retirement last October to help the LaLiga champions deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, registering 14 clean sheets from 30 games. However, his contract runs out at the end of next month, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Barcelona want him to stay and had been locked in talks regarding a new deal for a while. Negotiations have apparently reached a breakthrough, and the 35-year-old will now sign a one year extension, with the option of another year.

Barcelona plan Marcus Rashford loan deal

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are planning to sign Marcus Rashford on loan this summer from Manchester United, according to SPORT. However, the Red Devils will only consider a permanent deal for £40m this summer.

The situation has complicated matters for the LaLiga giants, who are keen to add the Englishman to their kitty this summer. However, the LaLiga champions believe that Manchester United's asking price is too steep, especially since the player is no longer in Ruben Amorim's plans.

Instead, Barcelona are willing to offer a fee of €5-10m for a season-long loan, with an option to buy. The 27-year-old is apparently ready to take a pay-cut on his €10m per-year wages to help complete the move.

