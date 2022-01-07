Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid to battle Barca for 25-year-old midfielder, Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan and more - 7 January 2022

Barcelona defeated Linares Deportivo 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday. It's a very welcome result for the club who have struggled in recent weeks.

The January transfer window is now open and the Catalans have already secured the services of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. This is expected to be a hectic month for the club as they look to bring reinforcements to the squad and get rid of some deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 January 2022.

Barcelona receive major transfer boost ahead of game against Granada

Barcelona are set to play Granada on Saturday night. They might be able to welcome a host of first-team starters back into the side. According to AS, the trio of Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Pedri could be available for the game against Granada.

Depay and Fati are expected to be deemed fit for the fixture. Pedri's availability will be contingent on a Covid-19 test. The duo of Gavi and Ez Abde have also been unavailable for a while after contracting the coronavirus. The report suggests that Xavi are expecting both of them to return as well.

Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan

Barcelona have been keen to offload Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window. Their wish has come to fruition now as Aston Villa have signed the Brazilian on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Catalans released an official statement on their website confirming the deal.

“FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season. The agreement, subject to the player passing his medical and obtaining a work permit, includes an option to make the transfer permanent.

“The English club will pay part of the player’s wages and the midfielder is expected to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours.”

More importantly, this loan deal will help Barcelona finally register Ferran Torres as their latest signing.

Real Madrid to battle Barcelona for Franck Kessie

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to become a free agent next summer. Several European giants, including Barcelona, have kept tabs on him and have been monitoring his contract situation.

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign the Ivory Coast international. Los Blancos have reportedly already sent their representatives to Milan to hold talks with Kessie's camp.

Kessie is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe right now. However, the player and the club have been at loggerheads over the terms of a new contract. As things stand, Kessie is unlikely to renew his deal with AC Milan.

This has caused several European giants to be on alert. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

Since joining in 2017, Kessie has scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 205 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri.

