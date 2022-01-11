Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid midfielder has agreement in principle to join Barca, Rayo Vallecano star dismisses Blaugrana links and more - 11 January 2021

Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw against Granada over the weekend. The result leaves them sixth in the La Liga table with less than half a season remaining.

They will now take on Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana on Wednesday. The next few weeks are expected to be quite hectic for the club as they look to bolster their squad and offload some deadwood in the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 January 2022.

Ousmane Dembele's agent slams Barcelona

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have been looking to tie Ousmane Dembele to a new contract for a long time now. At the end of an exhausting ordeal, no progress has been made and the player is still set to become a free agent in the summer.

As per reports, Dembele has demanded an €80 million package which includes add-ons, agent commission and renewal bonuses. Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, has now disclosed their side of the story and insists that it's not about the money.

Sissoko questioned Xavi's decision to rush Dembele back into action after the player recovered from Covid-19. He said:

“Everyone talks about money. But it’s not only money for us. Also the management with the player day-to-day is very important. How can he play right after getting covid without even training?”

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper dismisses Barcelona transfer links

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski is one of the players who has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks. Dimitrievski didn't feature in Rayo Vallecano's recent game against Real Betis and it was suggested that he was close to securing a move to the Camp Nou.

But the 28-year-old has now revealed in an interview that he hasn't received any offers from Barcelona. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I don’t have an offer from Barcelona. Listening to things like that [offer from Barcelona] makes you feel happy and grateful because surely I have done something good because that is why they ask about me.

“But my focus is to work for the team and continue adding for the team. I don’t have any information, and I would not like to know it directly because it can affect my day."

Isco and Barcelona have agreement in principle

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

As per Eduardo Inda of El Chiringuito, Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona over a summer move. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent in the summer and is currently free to negotiate with any club.

Inda claims that Xavi has already spoken to Isco about his plans for him. The 29-year-old has not been in good form in recent seasons but he could revive his career if he gains some confidence and is treated as an important player.

In 346 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Isco has scored 52 goals and provided 56 assists. He has started just two games this season and is not going to extend his contract with Los Blancos.

