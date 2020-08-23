Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ronald Koeman's top 3 targets, talks held with Premier League manager and more - 23rd August 2020

Barcelona's plans under Ronald Koeman are slowly getting implemented and reports in the papers suggest that there are a few signings the manager wants to make soon. There are some wise words from Ronaldo Nazario as well on Lionel Messi's situation at Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman's top 3 targets

Ronald Koeman is ready to make Barcelona a force once again but he is not going to do it with the players he already has at the club. SPORT report that he wants three signings made at all costs this summer.

As per the report, the new Barcelona manager has set sights on Eric Garcia, Lautaro Martinez and Jose Gaya. The Dutchman wants the club to sign these players who will help them win trophies again.

Talks held with Premier League manager

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has confirmed that he has held talks with Jurgen Klopp. He wants the Liverpool manager to manage the Camp Nou side in the future. Talking to SPORT, he said:

“If Koeman works and does well, he would be, of course [Farre’s choice to be manager]. Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp because it seems to us that Barca need such a coach.”

Ronaldo Nazario on Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been linked with a stunning move away from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine star is reportedly not happy with the Catalan club and is not willing to continue at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo Nazario has now voiced his opinion on the same and said that he does not believe that forward will be looking to leave. He said:

“Messi is the reference of the team and I, if it were Barcelona, I would not let him leave in any case. He has a very great and very intense relationship with the club and I do not think he will stop being in love with the team.”

“The situation is being exaggerated because of the 2-8 in the Champions League and the guilty and responsible are being sought. Messi needs his teammates to help him, as they do, and Barcelona have to think something different for the next few seasons. If your main player leaves, it is not the solution.”

Ronaldo just spent one season at Barcelona before moving to San Siro to join Inter Milan.