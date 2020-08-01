Barcelona continue to be linked with a lot of players and it looks like it is never going to end despite their financial issues. The Catalan side are keen on bolstering their defence mainly but one thing sure is that they will be selling more than buying this summer.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Samuel Umtiti decides his future

Samuel Umtiti was linked with a shock exit this summer but it looks like he is staying put as per SPORT. The Frenchman has reportedly made it clear that he is not willing to leave the club this summer and wants to fight for his place.

Barcelona are looking to sign a defender this summer and have Eric Garcia of Manchester City high on their list. The Blaugrana will have four first-team centre-backs next season if the Spaniard is signed from the Cityzens.

Big update on Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is the first name on Barcelona's selling list and the Brazilian has been offered to various clubs this summer. Leicester City, Tottenham, PSG, and other clubs have been linked with the star but none have shown substantial interest in him.

Now, The Independent report that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Coutinho this summer. The report claims that the Gunners fancy a £9 million plus Matteo Guendouzi deal for the former Liverpool man.

Advertisement

Francisco Trincao on his Barcelona move

Francisco Trincao is set to make his move to Barcelona this summer and has spoken to the club's official website ahead of it. He has claimed that he was speechless when the Catalan side signed him and wants to prove himself at Camp Nou.

“I’m always pushing myself, watching the games, seeing what I did well, what I’ve done wrong. I think I’m my own reference.”

“I think I can bring my quality to the team. I’m really strong mentally, I’m always looking to score goals and provide assists and to help the team."

"I prefer to play on the right side but I’m going to do what the coach tells me to do. I’m going to help the team as a forward whether it be on the right side or left side.”

“My objectives are playing the maximum amout of games, helping the team, conquering everything, and winning all of the titles.”

The striker arrives from Braga for a €31 million fee.