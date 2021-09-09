Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Senior Barca star considering exit, Club suffer another injury blow and more - 9 September 2021

Barcelona endured a difficult time in the transfer market this summer. Both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, among many other players, have parted ways with the club. They've come out on the other side of the window weaker than they were going into it. The Barcelona board is now focusing on future deals.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 September 2021.

Samuel Eto'o tips Memphis Depay to be the new leader at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

Memphis Depay has had a promising start to life at Barcelona. After impressing in pre-season, the Dutchman has played every minute of their three La Liga matches so far. In three appearances, Depay has scored two screamers and has also registered an assist to his name.

The 27-year-old also turned in a couple of sensational performances for the Netherlands during the international break. He followed up a brace against Montenegro with a hat-trick and an assist against Turkey.

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has now opined that Depay has been carrying the club in the early weeks of the new season. He also tipped the forward to be the new leader in attack for the Catalans. Eto'o said(via De Marke):

“Memphis has carried the team on his back in these first few games. Without Messi, I think he will be the new leader in the attack.”

Sergino Dest likely to miss Champions League game against Bayern Munich

Canada v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest sprained his ankle whilst on international duty with the United States National Men's Football Team. Although earlier reports suggested that the injury wasn't too serious, it is now being claimed that the 19-year-old is likely to be sidelined for a while.

Barcelona offered an update on Dest's injury status on Wednesday via a statement.

“Tests conducted this Wednesday by the FC Barcelona. Medical Services have revealed that Sergiño Dest has sprained his right ankle. He picked up the injury playing for the United States against Canada in Nashville last September 5 and is currently unfit to play.”

Catalunya Radio claims that Dest won't be fit in time to make it for the UEFA Champions League game against Bayern Munich on 14th Septemer.

Sergino Dest was forced off of USA vs. Canada with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/hTVqz2Dga0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 6, 2021

Sergi Roberto unhappy with contract offer; considering exit

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Sergi Roberto is a senior member of the Barcelona squad. The 29-year-old's current contract expires next summer and there are several questions around the renewal of his deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already made an offer to the Spanish international.

However, he is not pleased with the terms the Catalans have offered due to the hefty reduction in wages. Barcelona believe it is fair given the club's financial condition. The offer is on the table for a two-year contract but Roberto has doubts as to whether the club is just looking to protect itself if he leaves next summer.

He has requested for a personal meeting with Joan Laporta. Roberto wants to know whether he is in the club's plans for the future. If he doesn't receive that sort of a commitment from Barcelona, he will look to leave. The full-back reportedly already has offers for next summer.

Sergi Roberto | Barcelona player in personal Laporta meeting – Considering exit, already has offers.https://t.co/3PlTPA06RF #fcblive — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 9, 2021

