Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing LaLiga ace, Manchester United not in Fermin Lopez talks, more - August 5, 2025

Barcelona secured a 5-0 win over Daegu at the Daegu Stadium on Monday, August 4, in their final pre-season game in Asia. Gavi scored a brace, while Robert Lewandowski, Toni Fernandez, and Marcus Rashford also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, Manchester United are not working to sign Fermin Lopez at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 5, 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Marc Casado this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder is no longer guaranteed regular game time at Barcelona, thanks to an abundance of big names in the position.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Gavi are all ahead of Casado in the pecking order. The Catalans are also all set to welcome talented teenager Marc Bernal back into their roster as he recovers from an ACL injury picked up last year.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Casado's place in the LaLiga giants' plans. Barcelona are facing financial constraints and the Spaniard's exit could help relieve matters.

Tottenham Hotspur have sniffed out an opportunity and have tested the waters by reaching out to the player's camp. However, the 21-year-old has no desire to leave Camp Nou at the moment. The Catalans are not pushing to move him on either, and will only consider his departure if he asks to leave.

Manchester United not in Fermin Lopez talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Fermin Lopez from Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are willing to offer €70m for the Spaniard.

Lopez was very impressive for Hansi Flick last season, racking in eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games in all competitions. However, the 22-year-old only started 19 games, and his situation may not improve next season either, prompting links to Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils are not in negotiations regarding a move, as per Romano. Fermin remains focussed on the Catalans and is not looking to leave either.

Barcelona planning Marc-Andre ter Stegen meeting

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona are planning for a key meeting with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the coming days, according to SPORT. The Catalans' relationship with the German custodian has strained following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Hansi Flick has apparently informed Ter Stegen that he isn't part of plans for the upcoming season. The LaLiga giants were keen to offload the 33-year-old this summer, but he is currently sidelined for around four months after a back surgery.

Barcelona want Ter Stegen to sanction an official note, which will be sent to LaLiga, to help register Joan Garcia in his salary place. The German is angry with the club, but the Catalans are confident that a truce can be negotiated.

The LaLiga champions will assure the player all the help to facilitate his exit in January 2026 once he regains full fitness. They will also promise to respect his contract if Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants to stay.

