Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing LaLiga ace, Oriol Romeu set for Girona return, and more - August 2, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Daegu at the Daegu Stadium on Monday, August 4, in their next pre-season friendly tie. The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their 7-3 win over FC Seoul this week.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a LaLiga defender. Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu is set to leave Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 4, 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Ronald Araujo this summer, according to Fichajes. The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year, but his future remains uncertain right now.

Araujo had a €65m release clause in his deal, which was valid for the first two weeks of the summer transfer window. While that option no longer exists, an exit from Camp Nou cannot be ruled out.

The Catalans are well stocked at the back, and Araujo is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick. The 26-year-old could be tempted to leave this summer in search of regular football.

The LaLiga champions could also be open to his departure in order to raise funds to address their finances. Barcelona previously wanted to offload Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, but the German remains sidelined for a while after a back surgery.

The Catalans could be tempted to cash in on Araujo instead. Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a situation with interest and have already submitted initial enquiries about the Uruguyan. The player could be tempted by a move to the north London side, where he could be afforded regular game time.

Oriol Romeu set for Girona return

Oriol Romeu

Oriol Romeu is in talks to return to Girona this summer, according to SPORT. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Estadio Montilivi, and is no longer part of Barcelona's plans.

The Catalans didn't include Romeu in their pre-season tour as they look to move him on this summer. The LaLiga champions initially signed the 33-year-old in 2023 to replace Sergio Busquest, but he hasn't lived up to the billing.

Barcelona are ready to call time on his stay and willing to terminate the player's contract to facilitate his exit. The player is already locked in negotiations to rejoin Girona, although the Catalans will have to make significant financial sacrifices for the deal to be completed. The player is under contract until 2026, and the LaLiga champions may have to assume half his wages before terminating the deal.

Frenkie de Jong set to extend stay with Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong's renewal with Barcelona is practically done, according to AS. The Dutch midfielder's contract is due to run out at the end of next season and it now appears that he is all set to extend his stay until 2028.

Speaking after the 7-3 win over Seoul FC, De Jong also confirmed that he is set to renew at Camp Nou.

“I haven’t renewed yet, because if I had, you would have seen it already. But I’m very happy at Barça. I know the club is with me, so I’m going to renew,” said De Jong.

Frenkie de Jong registered two goals and two assists from 46 games last season.

