Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Two AC Milan stars offered to Barca, Joan Laporta provides update on Lionel Messi contract talks and more - 28 May 2021

Barcelona are cash-strapped but could yet have a splendid summer transfer window given the number of talented players on offer in the free-agent market.

The 2020-21 season came to a rather underwhelming end for Barcelona. A resurgent spell in the first few months of 2021 had seen them win the Copa Del Rey and claw their way back into the La Liga title race.

However, the team's dip in form in the closing stages of the season has sent the board back to the drawing board ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 May 2021.

Barcelona decide to sign Emerson in full

Real Betis v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

Emerson Royal is a player who has been co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis. The youngster has played for Real Betis since leaving Atletico Mineiro in 2019. Barcelona are supposed to make a decision on whether or not to buy him in full for €9 million before the 31st of May.

According to reliable journalist Adria Albets, Barcelona have decided to exercise the option to buy Emerson in full. Barcelona and Real Betis were reportedly ready to listen to offers for the 22-year-old but none came. The Catalans have informed Real Betis of their decision to sign Emerson but have not made things official just yet.

Joan Laporta talks about Ronald Koeman's and Lionel Messi's future

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

There is a lot of speculation over Ronald Koeman's future at the moment. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Laporta remained coy on Koeman's future. The Barcelona manager will reportedly keep his job beyond the summer only if the president can't find a replacement. Laporta said:

"I have already told Koeman what I had to tell him very clearly. We're assessing the season. He has a contract in place [but] I don't believe in transitional seasons. We will continue to speak to him and make further decisions next week.

"You have to understand that he was a coach that was already in place with a year on his deal when we took over [in March]. We're trying to come to an agreement where we can share with each other what we cant for next season.

"We take everything into account. Ronald will be the first to know our decision."

Laporta sounded optimistic while speaking about Lionel Messi's contract situation.

"Contract talks are going well but they're not done yet.We're working hard to make a good proposal that is within our means and we hope he will accept it. Our relationship is very good. Messi loves Barca.

"I am sure he deserves more and could get more elsewhere. I am convinced he appreciates the effort we're making and I think he's excited with our sporting project. I have always said, it's not a money issue with Leo, it's about winning everything. I am moderately optimistic."

On being quizzed about what has changed since last summer, Laporta said:

"Me. I am here and I think Leo likes that. Now he has a president that really wants him to stay."

🗣 "The contract talks are going well... but it's not done"



Laporta has been discussing #Messi's contract situation https://t.co/GYwvjvk4LD pic.twitter.com/tYlKp2JOv6 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 28, 2021

Mino Raiola offers Donnarumma and Romagnoli to Barcelona

Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A

According to Calciomercato, super agent Mino Raiola met with Barcelona representatives on Thursday and has offered them the opportunity to sign two AC Milan stars who are clients of his. One is Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to become a free-agent and the other is Alessio Romagnoli.

Donnarumma's exit is imminent as his contract expires this summer. Romagnoli's future at AC Milan is in doubt as well. He is contracted to the Rossoneri until next summer. However, there is no talk over a new deal just yet. Barcelona are looking to reinforce their defence and Romagnoli could be a good option for them.

📰 CM: Agent Mino Raiola offers up #ACMilan duo Donnarumma and Romagnoli during talks with Barcelonahttps://t.co/NHlxAPSV05 #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) May 28, 2021

