Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Veteran defender agrees extension, Palmeiras want Vitor Roque, and more - February 19, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria on Saturday, February 22, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game at the top of the league, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

Meanwhile, a veteran defender has agreed to sign a new deal with Barcelona. Elsewhere, Palmeiras are planning to take Vitor Roque back to Brazil.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 19, 2025.

Inigo Martinez agrees extension

Inigo Martinez

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Inigo Martinez regarding a new deal, according to The Athletic. However, the Catalans cannot make an announcement yet due to salary cap issues.

Martinez has been outstanding for the LaLiga giants this season, registering 30 appearances across competitions. He has been a mainstay at the back for Barcelona under Hansi Flick, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

There's an automatic renewal option in his deal that will be activated if he registers at least 45 minutes of action in 60 percent of games this season. As things stand, Inigo Martinez is on course to activate that option.

However, the Catalans are pleased with his efforts and want to offer him a new deal right now. They have already agreed terms for a one-year extension, where the 33-year-old will retain his ported re€4m per year salary. Unfortunately, the LaLiga giants are worried that they may not have room in their salary structure following the recent renewals of Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Pau Cubarsi.

Palmeiras want Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque

Palmeiras are working to sign Vitor Roque, club president Leila Pereira has confirmed. The Brazilian forward left Barcelona on a season-long loan to Real Betis last summer and has registered seven goals and two assists from 31 games for the Andalusian club.

Recent reports have suggested Palmeiras want to prise him away before the transfer window ends in Brazil on February 28. Real Betis have already publicly squashed rumours of a mid-season exit.

Speaking to Brazilian channel SporTV, as cited by SPORT via Barca Universal, Pereira insisted that Palmeiras are working tirelessly on the deal.

“If it were up to me, yes, I would sign him. If it were up to me alone, I would guarantee his signing. However, this is a matter that does not depend solely on me. The situation involves other clubs, his representatives, and the player himself,” said Pereira.

She continued:

“Since this decision affects multiple parties, I cannot say for certain that it will happen. (But) We are working tirelessly.”

Real Betis reportedly have a €27m buy option for 80 percent of his rights this summer.

Frenkie de Jong in talks with Barcelona for a new deal

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong's representatives have initiated talks with Barcelona regarding a new deal, according to SPORT. The Dutch midfielder's contract expires in under 18 months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

De Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, reportedly met up with Catalans' sporting director earlier this week to discuss a renewal. The LaLiga giants want to speed up the renewal process following the 27-year-old's resurgent form of late. Frenkie de Jong has successfully dethroned Marc Casado from the middle of the park of late and has taken his place in Hansi Flick's team.

