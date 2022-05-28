Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Wolverhampton Wanderers want Barca midfielder in exchange for Ruben Neves, Liverpool initiate talks to sign Ousmane Dembele and more - 28 May 2022

Barcelona are braced for a hectic summer transfer window and they are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul.

Barcelona fell to a 2-0 loss to Villarreal on the final day of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Although they finished second in the league, it has been a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 May 2022.

Xavi ready to let more players leave this summer

According to ESPN, Xavi Hernandez plans to rejig his squad this summer and the club are ready to tell up to 10 players that they are free to leave the club this summer. Xavi has already revealed that he has told Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig that they don't feature in his plans.

Clement Lenglet, Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao are three other players who are likely to be told the same. On-loan players Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore are expected to return to their parent clubs as well.

Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong are two players that Barcelona do not want to sell but could be forced to because of their financial woes. As per the report, Barcelona are having difficulties finding a new club for Lenglet.

Meanwhile, Pjanic and Braithwaite have already announced (via La Repubbblica and TV2) that they want to see out their contracts.

Liverpool initiate talks with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's wage demands have become a major stumbling block in Barcelona's efforts to tie the winger down to a new deal. As such, the Frenchman is likely to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Plenty of European giants are monitoring his situation. According to Diario Sport, Liverpool view Dembele as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane. The Senegal international has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

According to L’Equipe, Bayern are close to reaching an agreement with Liverpool for Mane. The Merseysiders are thus looking for a replacement and Dembele is a great option since he could be available on a free transfer.

However, the French winger's wage demands could prove to be too high for Liverpool as well, according to the report. But Liverpool have contacted his entourage to sound out the possibility of a deal.

Wolves want Nico Gonzalez in exchange for Ruben Neves

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Wolverhampton Wanderers have made young Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez one of their top targets this summer. The Catalans are keen to sign Ruben Neves if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club this summer.

However, the Portuguese midfielder won't come for cheap. Wolves reportedly wanted €50 million for Neves. However, they are now willing to make concessions and are open to a selling their midfielder for a lower sum if they Gonzalez is part of the deal.

