Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi convinced Inigo Martinez to join, Catalans planning 2024 Ronald Araujo renewal, and more - November 6, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday, November 7. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Xavi played a big role in Inigo Martinez's arrival at the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to renew Ronald Araujo's contract in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from November 6, 2023.

Xavi convinced Inigo Martinez to join

Inigo Martinez arrived at the Camp Nou this summer

Xavi played a big role in Inigo Martinez's arrival at Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT.

The Catalans wanted the Spanish defender previously in 2017 and 2022, but a deal failed to materialize. Ernesto Valverde pushed for the player during his time at the club, but the management were reluctant to pay €32m for his signature.

Last year, the La Liga champions offered €15m for Martinez, but it was turned down by Athletic Bilbao. However, the Spaniard finally joined Barcelona this summer as a free agent, thanks to the efforts of Xavi.

The Spanish manager was keen to bolster his defense, which had been weakened by Gerard Pique's retirement. Eric Garcia's exit, on loan to Girona, further stressed the need for a new defender.

The Catalans' financial situation restricted their spending power this summer, forcing them to consider cut-price deals. Martinez emerged as an option and Xavi convinced him to move by informing him of a shift to a 3-4-3 formation that would enable him to secure regular football. The 32-year-old's cordial relationship with Sergio Busquets and Jodi Alba also helped matters.

Martinez arrived at the Camp Nou with an injury and has recently returned to full fitness. He has appeared seven times across competitions for the La Liga champions so far and has given a good account of himself.

Barcelona planning 2024 Ronald Araujo renewal

Ronald Araujo is a vital figure under Xavi at the moment

Barcelona are planning to renew Ronald Araujo's contract in January, according to SPORT. The Uruguayan has been a rock at the back for the Catalans this season and his current contract runs until 2026. He has stepped up his game following the departure of Gerard Pique and the club are pleased with his efforts.

Araujo is already attracting attention from suitors across the continent. The La Liga champions remain keen to end speculation regarding his future by tying him down to a new deal. Barcelona are now looking to initiate renewal talks with the Uruguayan at the turn of the year.

Araujo signed a new deal with the club in April 2022 which has a €1bn release clause. The Catalans are now planning to hand him an improved contract that will ensure a lengthier stay at the Camp Nou.

Catalans decided against new deal for defensive duo

Barcelona have decided against renewing the contracts of Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso, according to SPORT. The two veteran defenders are already on the wrong side of 30 and their present deals will expire at the end of this season. They have been isolated figures under Xavi at the Camp Nou this season and are no longer indispensable to the Catalans.

The La Liga champions are well stocked in the full-back area, rendering both players surplus to requirements. However, a final decision will only be made after the January transfer window, with the club keen to ensure proper cover in the squad.