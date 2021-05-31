Barcelona trio linked with moves away this summer - Reports

Barcelona superstars Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets have been linked with moves away from the club.

The Blaugrana are reportedly keen to reduce their wage bill and would consider parting ways with a host of players this summer.

According to AS, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is keen to usher in a new era at Camp Nou and is willing to sell some of the club's current stars in order to do so.

Parting ways with the likes of Alba, Griezmann and Busquets will significantly reduce Barcelona's burgeoning wage bill and will allow the club to spend money on new players this summer.

Jordi Alba is being linked with a move to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard was one of Barcelona's standout players in the 2020-21 season and was a stalwart at the back for the club. Losing Alba at this point would be disastrous as the Catalans do not have a starting-caliber left-back in the first team.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a summer move to PSG. The French giants are keen to add the 30-year old to their star-studded attack, and Barcelona could be willing to part ways with the forward.

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to secure Sergio Busquets' signature this summer. The midfielder is not keen on leaving Barcelona, but the club's financial situation could force them to part ways with the 32-year-old.

Losing the trio would significantly weaken Barcelona heading into the 2021-22 season. It remains to be seen what decisions the club will make heading into the summer transfer window.

Barcelona expecting more departures this summer

Barcelona are gearing up for a summer of upheaval

Apart from the trio, Barcelona are also expected to part ways with some of their fringe players. Moves for Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Neto, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are said to have been lined up for this summer.

Barcelona could also be willing to sell French forward Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old enjoyed his best season at the club in the 2020-21 campaign, but Ronald Koeman could opt to sell him ahead of next season. Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona man this summer.

