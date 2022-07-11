Barcelona could turn to €40 million-rated La Liga star if Frenkie de Jong leaves: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly lined up Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

According to BeSoccer Betis, Barcelona are keen to acquire the services of Fekir for an affordable fee if De Jong seals a move away from the Camp Nou. A potential deal is expected to move forward once club president Joan Laporta resolves his club's financial issues.

Fekir, who has four years left on his current deal at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, helped Real Betis secure a fifth-place La Liga finish last season. During the 2021-22 campaign, he registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

As per the aforementioned report, both Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez and Laporta are admirers of the left-footed creative midfielder's skill. Since joining from Lyon in 2019, Fekir has featured in 99 matches in La Liga, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in the process.

Fekir, who is valued at €40 million, is also being pursued by AC Milan, Roma and Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Real Betis are reportedly hoping to replace the player with either Lyon's Houssem Aouar, Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos or Celta Vigo's Denis Suarez if Fekir leaves.

De Jong, on the other hand, is reportedly reluctant to depart Barcelona until he receives his deferred salary payments. As per The Telegraph, the La Liga outfit allegedly owe the midfielder over £17 million and Laporta will be hoping to resolve the situation soon.

Earlier this month, the Blaugrana secured the signings of midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers. According to MARCA, the club are also close to completing the signings of Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as well.

Lionel Messi set to return to Barcelona?

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has contacted Xavi Hernandez to convey his wish to return to his former club. With Kylian Mbappe growing in his stature at the Parc des Princes, life has seemingly become difficult for the 35-year-old forward.

— @mundodeportivo There is an internal conflict at PSG. Mbappé would prefer if Neymar left the club due to his indiscipline, while Messi wants his friend to stay. There is an internal conflict at PSG. Mbappé would prefer if Neymar left the club due to his indiscipline, while Messi wants his friend to stay.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/NDuF5uk6Lr

The report also claimed that PSG's stance on Neymar Jr.'s future and the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino has irked Messi as well. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also not been impressed with his new manager Christophe Galtier's demanding code of conduct.

Following his surprise exit from Barcelona last summer, Messi signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year at PSG. Last season, he registered 26 goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions.

