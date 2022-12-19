Barcelona and two Premier League clubs interested in Croatia's FIFA World Cup star - Reports

Croatia's FIFA World Cup star Josip Juranovic has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close last weekend, the winter transfer window will open in less than two weeks' time. Barcelona are among the sides keen to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

The Blaugrana are said to be interested in strengthening their options in the right-back department in January. Sergi Roberto has his contract expiring next summer, while Hector Bellerin seemingly does not feature in Xavi's plans.

With a new right-back on the agenda, it appears Barcelona have kept an eye on the FIFA World Cup for potential targets. According to the aforementioned source, they have placed Croatian defender Juranovic on their radar.

The Catalans are said to be prepared to launch a move for the Celtic full-back in January. As per the report, the 27-year-old is their top target to strengthen the position ahead of the second half of the season.

Xavi's side, though, would reportedly have to find a solution to their Financial Fair Play restrictions. They are also tipped to face competition from other clubs to sign Juranovic in the winter transfer window.

Two unnamed Premier League clubs are also interested in the right-back if the report is to be believed. Barcelona's La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are also said to be in the mix for him.

Juranovic, who joined Celtic from Polish club Legia Warsaw last year, has a contract with the Hoops until 2026. However, the Scottish giants are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

While negotiations over a fresh deal have taken place, Celtic have reportedly not been able to strike a deal. Ange Postecoglou's side will look to hold another set of talks when the Croatian returns to the club after the FIFA World Cup.

Celtic, though, are bracing themselves for offers for Juranovic in the winter transfer window. Having recently signed Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston, they could be tempted to cash in on him.

How did Barcelona target Juranovic fare at the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia remarkably made their way into the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to the surprise of many. Juranovic was notably one of the standout performers for the team in Qatar.

The defender did not miss a single minute of action for the nation on their road to the semi-finals, helping them keep two clean sheets and providing an assist. Zlatko Dalic, though, rested him for their third-place playoff match against Morocco.

