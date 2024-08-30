Barcelona unable to sign defender despite club lowering demands to €25 million - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly not go through with the signing of UD Almeria right-back Marc Pubill in the ongoing transfer window. The Blaugrana's interest in the full-back stems from the fact they have been unable to re-sign Joao Cancelo this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old's price tag is a problem for this move (via Barca Universal). While the player has a €40 million release clause, his current employers were willing to sell for €25 million.

However, even this price was a bit too much for the Catalans, who seemingly wanted to onboard the defender on loan. It is claimed that they were considering tabling a loan offer, which contained a €5 million fee and an option to buy next summer.

Reportedly, this deal was never offered because Barcelona were aware that Almeria were not interested in the same. That being said, it is claimed that Pubill himself was extremely keen on the move to Camp Nou.

For him, it would be a huge step in his career to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. This transfer would have earned him the chance to compete for the La Liga title and in the UEFA Champions League this season.

There is also a great opportunity for the Spain under-21 international to become a starter with the Catalans, with Jules Kounde operating in that position right now. The France international is a makeshift right-back who primarily plays a central defensive role.

To date, Pubill has made 24 appearances across competitions for Almeria, bagging a goal and three assists. He has five years remaining on his current contract.

Barcelona will not sign a right-back before the end of the transfer window- Reports

Jules Kounde

While Barcelona have shown an interest in Joao Cancelo and Marc Pubill this summer, the Blaugrana will not sign a right-back. This is according to a report from MARCA, who say that the Catalans will look to bring in a centre-half before the window closes (via Football Espana).

The interest in central defenders seems reasonable, with injuries to Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen. As a result, Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah and RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan.

Even with these issues, Hansi Flick's team have managed to win their opening three matches of the new La Liga season. They're now top of the standings, two points clear of second-placed Villarreal.

