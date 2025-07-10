Barcelona unexpectedly enter race to sign forward playing for Spanish third divsion club: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign 22-year-old striker Alex Costa, who currently plays for Spanish third-tier side SD Ponferradina. Costa has been at Ponferradina since 2024 after joining the club’s reserve team from CD Toledo.

He impressed during the 2024/25 campaign in Spain’s third division, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 34 matches. These performances have made him a subject of interest for a few Spanish top-flight teams, including the Catalan giants.

As per Sport, Sevilla had shown stronger interest in Costa, with the player ready to sign a three-year contract with the club. However, Sevilla’s plans were affected after Barcelona expressed their interest, prompting Costa to reconsider his options.

The report adds that the Spaniard was on the verge of completing a move to Sevilla, but some final paperwork was still pending. The delay reportedly gave Barcelona the opportunity to make a late approach.

In the latest development, a report from Estadio Deportivo (via Barca Universal) claims Barcelona have now contacted SD Ponferradina regarding Costa's signature. Contrary to Sport's report, Estadio Deportivo claimed that Costa won't be swayed by Barca’s interest as his entourage had reassured Sevilla that he will sign a three-year deal.

Alex Costa’s contract with SD Ponferradina runs until 2027, and his current market value is €300k, as per Transfermarkt.

Barcelona outcast returns to training amid uncertainty over future – Reports

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reportedly returned to the team’s training ground at Sant Joan three days ahead of schedule, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club. Although the rest of the squad are expected to report on Sunday, July 13, for medical tests, the German has already returned, being aware that his future hangs in the balance.

Ter Stegen retained his spot as Barca’s first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the 2024/25 season. However, a serious injury later in the campaign saw him lose his spot to reserve goalkeepers. Although he returned before the season concluded, reports suggest that manager Hansi Flick was not pleased with his attitude upon return. Despite being fit, Flick refused to play him, and tensions between the two reportedly remian unresolved.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen showed up at the training ground at 11.06am three days ahead of the scheduled reporting date. Another report, as per Sport, suggests he has already made a decision on when he might leave the club during the upcoming season.

