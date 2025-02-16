Barcelona unlikely to revive interest in player they considered priority target in 2024: Reports

As per reports, Barcelona are unlikely to revive their interest in Nico Williams, who was their priority target in 2024. The Athletic Bilbao winger was on their radar last summer, and the Blaugrana were not particularly hiding their pursuit of him, as it became public knowledge.

Williams was remarkable for Spain during Euro 2024, helping them clinch the trophy with quality performances. He also linked up well with Barca youngster Lamine Yamal, giving the Catalan giants more reason to bring the 22-year-old to the club.

However, a move did not pan out for Nico Williams last summer, and Barca did not sign a left-wing forward as expected. This upcoming summer, they won't continue their push for the talented winger, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal).

His performances seem to have dropped over the past year, with the 22-year-old managing just nine goal contributions in 30 games this season. This is a downturn from last season when he racked up eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances. Barca are concerned about this fairly poor run of form, which has reduced their interest in him.

Bilbao are also unhappy with the way Barcelona publicly pushed to sign Williams last summer, raising some tension between the two clubs. The Blaugrana will look elsewhere for a left-wing forward, including Liverpool, where they have long been linked to Luis Diaz.

Barcelona boss discusses title race as Blaugrana could claim top spot

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken about the LaLiga title race, with the Blaugrana on the verge of claiming the top spot on the league table. The current league leaders are Real Madrid, who have 51 points from 24 games. They are closely followed by Atletico Madrid with 50 points from 24 games.

Both Madrid clubs have already played their weekend games, dropping points to give Barca a chance to overtake them. The Blaugrana face Rayo Vallecano on Monday, and Hansi Flick has demanded focus from his players. During his press conference, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We’re just focused on ourselves, I think it’s the best thing we can do. It’s important to lead the standings, not [just] now, but it helps a lot and gives us confidence. We believe in what we have, but first we have to win.

“This shows that the league is very close, that there are many teams that can win. It’s good for us, for you... It’s football. Everything starts again."

Barcelona currently have 48 points from 23 games, and a win could put them in first place, as they have a better goal difference than other teams.

