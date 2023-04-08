Barcelona unwilling to pay €50 million for 18-year-old summer target - Reports

According to SPRT, Barcelona are unwilling to pay €50 million for Vitor Roque, 18, who plays for Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense.

The youngster has elicited comparisons with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez. He's one of the players whom the Blaugrana have identified as a future option in the attack.

However, they're reportedly unsure about meeting the Athletico's €50 million valuation of the player. Part of the reason for that is the club's dire financial situation. They need to abide by FFP rules and won't be able to spend a fortune in the summer transfer window as a result.

While Barca already have Robert Lewandowski in attack, the Polish striker is nearing the twilight of his career. So, the Blaugrana are keen on working on the future, and Roque has emerged as one of their main targets.

The player reportedly dreams of a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana might use that as a chip to ask Athletico to lower Roque's asking price. The youngster said earlier this year (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I try to give my best at Athletico. I know Barcelona are interested and other clubs as well. But I want to focus here, I have a contract until 2027. I’m giving my best here, and who knows … if it’s good for Athletico, for me, for my family, I hope that a transfer can take place."

Roque has scored four goals in six games for the Brazilian club this season.

Barcelona set to play Girona next

Barcelona will return to action on Sunday (April 10) against Girona in a La Liga home clash. They're coming off a 4-0 home defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Barca, though, look well on course to win the league this season. They hold a 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with 11 games to go. Girona, meanwhile, are 11th, having managed 34 points from 27 games.

