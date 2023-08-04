Barcelona could use 23-year-old star as part of deal to snap up Argentina international if they fail to sign Joao Cancelo: Reports

Despite rumors of Barcelona's progress in acquiring Joao Cancelo, the negotiations with Manchester City are far from over. In light of this, the club are exploring other options, including Argentina's Juan Foyth as a potential fallback. However, to get Foyth, they may use 23-year-old Ferran Torres as part of a swap deal.

In regards to their original plan, the Blaugrana are eager for a season-long loan for Joao Cancelo, with a purchase option. Manchester City, on the other hand, prefer a direct sale, leading to potential hurdles in their negotiations. Should Cancelo's arrival fall through, the club might consider making a move for the talented Foyth.

For Barcelona, the pursuit of the Villareal defender is not entirely new. They had shown interest in the 25-year-old last summer, coming close to securing the signing before the deal collapsed.

The right-back has stayed on the club's radar, but with Barca's ongoing financial difficulties, his €54.6 million release clause has been a significant obstacle.

The Catalan giants will struggle to potentially negotiate with Villareal for Foyth due to his high release clause. However, journalist Javi Miguel has revealed (via BarcaUniversal) that the Blaugrana could include 23-year-old Ferran Torres as part of the deal.

The forward has been previously linked with an exit from Camp Nou and could now become a bargaining chip in the deal.

The inclusion of Torres to reduce Foyth's price remains a possibility, but it all hinges on whether Cancelo's transfer comes to fruition. Barcelona are determined to secure the Portuguese international, and efforts to bring him to Camp Nou will continue as the top priority.

Ez Abde could remain at Barcelona, thanks to pre-season form

Ez Abde [In Red and Green jersey] in actioin

Barca winger Ez Abde has been turning heads with his impressive performances during the club's pre-season matches. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo (via BarcaUniversal), his displays on the pitch have convinced new manager Xavi Hernandez to consider keeping him at the club. The manager had reportedly contemplated sending him out on loan again.

The 21-year-old had a successful loan spell at Osasuna last season, featuring in 34 games and netting six goals, which provided him with valuable experience. With such a promising track record, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is now determined to ensure Abde's continuity with the first team (via BarcaUniversal):

"The idea is for him [Abde] to be in the first team. Xavi has told us that he wants him and I am very happy."

Abde's performances during pre-season have certainly earned him the attention of the coaching staff at Camp Nou, which could help him stake his claim for a regular spot in the lineup.

With Ousmane Dembele potentially set to move to Paris Saint-Germain during this transfer window, a slot may have opened up for the 21-year-old in Barcelona.