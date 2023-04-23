Barcelona veteran will renew contract if Lionel Messi returns to the club this summer - Reports

While Lionel Messi's future hangs in the balance, seasoned midfielder Sergio Busquets' time at Barcelona also remains uncertain.

Despite being presented with a renewal offer, Busquets is yet to make a decision, leaving the club waiting in anticipation. His existing contract is set to expire soon, but the powers that be at Camp Nou remain eager to retain his services for the future.

The contract proposal on the table, however, comes with a catch — a significant reduction in Busquets' wages. Conversations with Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, have taken place, but nothing concrete has emerged so far.

To further complicate matters, Inter Miami from the MLS has been eyeing the midfielder, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future.

According to Barca Universal, journalist Gerard Romero has shed some light on what might keep Busquets at Camp Nou: the potential return of the legendary Lionel Messi.

It's no secret that Messi and Busquets share a strong bond, having spent the better part of their careers playing together. If the Argentine legend returns to the Catalan club, it will give Busquets a reason to stay, even with a reduced salary.

Barcelona's management have been vocal about their desire to see Messi don the iconic Blaugrana jersey once more, but obstacles remain. Financial Fair Play regulations in La Liga have thrown a wrench into their plans, forcing them to submit a financial feasibility plan outlining their strategy to slash their salary mass.

The race is on to secure Messi's return as swiftly as possible, for the benefit of all parties involved. The Argentine superstar himself is feeling the heat, with pressure mounting to renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

As the waiting game continues, the fates of Busquets and Messi hang in the balance, leaving fans and players alike on tenterhooks.

Jordi Alba voices support for Lionel Messi's potential return amid ongoing financial difficulties in Barcelona

In a candid interview with GOAL, Barcelona's Jordi Alba shared his thoughts on the club's recent scandals and the tantalizing prospect of Lionel Messi's return.

The seasoned left-back was unequivocal in his enthusiasm, declaring that Messi's homecoming would be nothing short of "perfect" and would certainly be "great news" for the team and its supporters. He said:

“It is Leo's decision. Honestly, we haven't talked about this topic, but it's clear that in the end, seeing Messi with another shirt other than Barca's is always weird. In the end, if he wants to and the club wants to, it's perfect for me. He has been the player with whom I have understood the best on the pitch."

