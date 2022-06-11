Barcelona want to invest €80 million generated from Frenkie de Jong sale in signing 2 players - Reports

FC Barcelona will be looking to invest the money they receive from the sale of Frenkie de Jong to sign two first-team players, according to SPORT.

The Dutchman has been linked with a €80 million move to Manchester United and the Catalan giants want to channel those funds to sign Leeds United star Raphinha and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blaugrana are looking to offload De Jong to Manchester United to balance their finances. Xavi, however, will want to utilize these funds to strengthen the team ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Neves could be seen as a direct replacement for the outing of De Jong. The Portuguese international has been one of Wolves' best midfielders since joining them in 2017.

The 25-year-old midfielder played 33 times in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season and contributed four goals and two assists along the way.

Another player Barcelona want in the summer is Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Catalan giants are set to lose Frenchman Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer in the summer. Dembele currently has just one month remaining on his current contract at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old winger has rejected the club's final contract offer and is keen on a move away from the Nou Camp.

Xavi Hernandez's side are now interested in signing Raphinha but are not the only club looking to bring him in the summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also in the race to sign the Brazilian international.

FC Barcelona set to confirm to signing of Andreas Christensen

According to the BBC, Barcelona are set to sign Danish defender Andreas Christensen. The Blues recently released some of their players, with Christensen being the most prominent name on the list.

The 26-year-old defender will join the La Liga giants on a free transfer at the end of his current contract with Chelsea.

Christensen is not the only player Barcelona will sign on a free transfer. According to Football Espana, Franck Kessie will be joining Xavi Hernandez's side on a free transfer from Serie A champions AC Milan. However, Barcelona are unable to register their two new free transfers due to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are also interested in signing Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea.

