Barcelona want to offload attacker whose value has plummeted to around €25 million this season: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in cashing in on Ferran Torres in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Torres, 23, has struggled to shine at the Blaugrana since arriving from Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022. He has failed to cement a starting spot due to Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals this season.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with shooting and directness, the 35-cap Spain international has fallen out of favor with Xavi Hernandez of late. So far in this campaign, he has started just 16 out of his 39 appearances.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are keen to sell Torres to accommodate Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi in their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is focussed on balancing his club's financial books before offering the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a contract of around €10 million-per-season.

Torres, who has a contract until June 2027 at Camp Nou, has proved to be a sub-par signing for the Catalan club. Due to his failure to live up to expectations, the former Valencia man's value has plummeted to €25 million.

Despite Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele's injury issues, Torres has been used in a bit-part role in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered seven goals and two assists in 1690 minutes of first-team action so far.

Barcelona are also prepared to listen to offers for Eric Garcia and Franck Kessie to lighten their wage bill, according to Mundo Deportivo. On the other hand, both Fati and Raphinha could also be shipped off this summer.

Barcelona keen to sign 20-year-old striker: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona are keeping an eye on KAA Gent striker Gift Orban with the intention of signing him this summer. They are keen to add the star to their ranks as a backup option to Robert Lewandowski.

Orban, 20, has emerged as a top target for the Catalan giants due to a rupture in their potential Vitor Roque operation. The La Liga club have fallen behind Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of the Athletico Paranaense ace.

Furthermore, Xavi Hernandez's side are prioritizing Orban's signature as he has a price tag of just €9 million.

Orban, who has a contract until June 2027 at Gent, has been in excellent form this campaign. Since arriving from Stabaek for €3 million this January, he has scored 14 goals and laid out two assists in 16 games for his club.

