Barcelona want to offload out-of-form attacker despite player's wish to stay: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to offload Ferran Torres despite the forward's desire to stay ahead of next season.

Torres, 23, has struggled to shine at the Blaugrana since arriving from Manchester City for around €55 million in January 2022. He has failed to cement a starting berth due to Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha's arrivals this campaign.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and shooting, the 35-cap Spain international has dropped down in the pecking order at the Catalan club of late. He has started just 17 games out of his 41 appearances this season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have identified Torres as a potential sale ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. However, the forward is unwilling to secure a move away from the La Liga winners.

Torres, who has a deal until June 2027 at Camp Nou, has been in underwhelming form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored just seven goals and laid out two assists in a paltry 1761 minutes of first-team action.

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in snapping the Valencia academy graduate up this summer. Villans boss Unai Emery is an admirer of the player and is keen to make the most of his current situation, as per Football Insider.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are also willing to listen to offers for Eric Garcia and Franck Kessie to lighten their wage bill, according to Mundo Deportivo. Ansu Fati and Raphinha could also be shipped off ahead of next season.

Barcelona vice-president sheds light on crucial figure's departure

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has opened up on Mateu Alemany's exit in the upcoming summer.

Alemany, who has served as the Blaugrana's director of football since March 2021, is set to join Aston Villa. Speaking to L'Esportiu, Romeu claimed that the Catalan giants will miss Alemany. He elaborated:

"Mateu could not say no. They put an astronomical salary on the table. And on top of that, they give him a blank chequebook. It's very hard to say no. Mateu is a phenomenon. He has done a great job. I got along very well with him. I don't understand football at all, but he used to speak my language. His departure is very bad news for us."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Portugal legend Deco is currently in talks with the Blaugrana to become their next sporting director. The discussions are believed to be progressing well with an agreement expected this month.

