Barcelona want to offload Raphinha and complete deal for Spanish international valued at around €100m: Reports

Raphinha completed his dream transfer when he reportedly snubbed the likes of Chelsea to join Barcelona from Leeds United last summer. However, it doesn't look like the attacker has a long future at Camp Nou.

According to Diairo Gol, Barcelona are already planning their squad for next season. Most of the players who joined the squad this season are already adapting to Xavi's system. However, there are some who haven't convinced the manager and fans with their performances.

The Catalan giants are already thinking of parting ways with such players to focus on closing other deals as they look forward to the future. Raphinha, unfortunately, finds himself on this list.

The Brazilian has bagged seven assists for Barcelona in 25 appearances across all competitions this season. However, his goalscoring impact leaves a lot to be desired. He's recorded just four goals to his name this term and the club has told him to improve his goalscoring.

The story also mentions that Barcelona have given Raphinha until the summer to convince them with his goalscoring output. Otherwise, he'd be shown the exit door at Camp Nou.

Should that end up happening, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi already have a potential replacement in mind. They could make a move for Villareal forward Gerard Moreno.

Moreno has been one of the top attackers in the Spanish league for the last few years. He bagged 13 goals and six assists for his club in 27 matches last season. He's recorded eight goals and five assists to his name in 16 games this term and Xavi and Laporta believe he has the profile to succeed in Catalonia.

They, however, face a major stumbling block, with the player's release clause said to be worth €100 million. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Xavi explains Raphinha's role at Barcelona

Raphinha in action for the Catalan giants.

Xavi has benched the Brazilian in some important games in recent weeks, including the Spanish Super Cup final clash with Real Madrid. However, the tactician insists the Brazilian remains a vital member of his squad. In a press conference, Xavi said:

"He helps where I need him to. He’s an important player. He has been a starter but more so as a substitute. He’s a guarantee coming off the bench. He’s very motivated, understands the space, works hard, he’s important."

Raphinha provided an assist for Pedri to score Barcelona's winning goal against Getafe in La Liga on January 22.

