Barcelona want to sell 3 players to sign Lionel Messi but none of them want to leave: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell three players this summer to facilitate Lionel Messi's return. However, the three players, namely Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie, have no plans of leaving the club.

As per a report in El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona are caught in a tricky situation and are going to struggle to offload players. Fati, Torres and Kessie are not in Xavi's plans going ahead but the players are not interested in leaving the club.

The Catalan side need to raise more money and reduce their wage bill further to get Messi on their books. The Argentine is not willing to wait around, while the Blaugrana need time at least until July to get the sales done.

Inter Miami and Al Hilal are waiting to swoop in for Messi and reports in TyC Sport claim the Argentine is close to joining the MLS side.

Ansu Fati's father not happy with Barcelona

Ansu Fati was not a regular at Barcelona this season due to a change in Xavi's tactics. The Spaniard was also out injured often and that saw him lose his place in the starting XI.

However, his father is not happy with the club and believes they have been holding his son back. He added that he is pushing for his son to leave the club this summer. Ansu's father, Bori Fati told COPE:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

He added:

"Why doesn't Xavi play him more? I don't have an answer. We're talking about the number 10 of Barca. Xavi is a good guy. He spoke to me two to three times and he's very nice. He gave him specific work, and it has helped him a lot. I'm angry, it's true. As a father, I see Ansu [playing] for a short time and it p*sses me off but I think as a father, not as a coach."

Blaugrana are looking to sell Fati this summer, but the player is not keen on leaving. His agent Jorge Mendes has promised the Catalan side a €70 million sale, with Arsenal interested, as per AS.

Poll : 0 votes