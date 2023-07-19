Barcelona want to sign Arsenal star who was tipped to become a 'great player' by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's Miguel Azeez as they look to add more talents to their ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Catalan giants are lining up a move for the midfielder who was once tipped to become great by ex-Blaugrana striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Mirror.

As per the report, there are indications that Miguel Azeez could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer. The midfielder is clearly not in the plans of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who has excluded him from his squad for the pre-season fixtures.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez (21) for the Atlètic side. He has a contract until 2024, but Barça hope to sign him for free, giving Arsenal a % of a future sale. @tomasandreu68 pic.twitter.com/0B5tGTiZNR

It is worth noting that the player still has one year left on his contract with the Premier League giants. However, a potential move to Barcelona would likely be on a free transfer, with Arsenal poised to receive a significant portion of any future sale.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan giants are keen to sign the fast-rising prospect for their B team, who currently play in the Spanish third tier. Should he join the Blaugrana, the midfielder would be the latest player to switch between the two clubs after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the same last time out.

Speaking about Azeez's potential before leaving the Emirates Stadium last year, the Gabonese forward predicted a great future for the midfielder and declared (via the aforementioned Mirror report):

"One player who I think looks really good is Miguel Azeez. Miguel is going to be a great player in the future. He's really calm and mature so I'm sure he's got what you need to be a success and have a big career."

Arsenal battling Barcelona for youngster's signature

It is an open secret that Barcelona are interested in signing Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Presnedo. However, as per FootballTransfers, the Gunners are also monitoring the player and are ready to compete with the Blaugrana for his signature.

Presnedo currently has a €20 million release clause in his contract with the Spanish side, making him a viable option for suitors. According to Marca, Barca's chiefs have already met with the player's representatives but nothing concrete has developed.

It is said that the player would fancy a chance to move to another club before the new season gets underway.