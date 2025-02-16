Barcelona want to sign Liverpool star in the summer to bolster Hansi Flick's squad - Reports 

Barcelona have registered an interest in Liverpool star Luis Diaz as they look to reinforce Hansi Flick's squad, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Football Transfers on X). The Blaugrana are plotting a summer move for the Colombian.

Barcelona have featured an exciting front three this season, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski in electric form. The trio have racked up 56 goals and 33 assists between them this term.

Although they've been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in Europe this campaign, Hansi Flick's side are still three points off the top of LaLiga.

The Blaugrana are third in the standings, with Atletico Madrid two points ahead in second and Real Madrid in pole position. The club have been linked with multiple strikers in their search for 36-year-old Lewandwoski's successor.

Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak are some of the names on their radar.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona have now set their sights on Luis Diaz. The club are intent on securing his services in the summer transfer window, with the Colombian winger at the top of their list of attacking targets.

Diaz has been in decent form for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists across competitions. The 28-year-old is under contract at Anfield until June 2027.

Nico Williams' preferred destination revealed amid Barcelona and Liverpool interest - Reports

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. The Spanish winger would like to join his LaLiga rivals despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to TBR Football, the two Premier League giants have contacted Williams' camp, who are entertaining offers from various suitors. However, the report claims that Barcelona is his preferred destination.

It also adds that the Blaugrana, while retaining their interest in Williams, have shifted their priorities for the summer transfer window. The club were ready to offload Raphinha last summer to pave the way for Williams' signing.

However, the move never materialized and with Raphinha displaying extraordinary form this season, the Blaugrana are now focused on other areas of the squad.

It was reported last month that Williams was open to a move to the Premier League despite his initial intention to remain in LaLiga. And his change of heart was seen as a positive sign for Arsenal and Liverpool, who've been credited with a long-standing interest.

