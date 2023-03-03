Barcelona want to sign Serie A star as Franck Kessie replacement in the summer - Reports

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona are eyeing a summer move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a replacement for Franck Kessie. Amrabat was one of the main protagonists for Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions finished fourth during the tournament in Qatar.

Kessi, on the other hand, joined the Blaugrana from AC Milan in the summer. He has since made 28 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The Ivorian, however, is yet to win over the Culers with his performances. He is also attracting interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Kessie's lackluster displays have forced the Catalan club to look for a replacement elsewhere. Amrabat, who was linked with a January move to Camp Nou, has emerged as a primary target.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer.

[🎖️] Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer. @Alfremartinezz [🎖️] 🚨 Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer.@Alfremartinezz [🎖️] https://t.co/BL5RGcP6U2

Known for his tenacity and industrious nature, Amrabat has been a crucial player for Fiorentina this season. He has made 32 appearances for the Serie A club this campaign. Amrabat is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Javier Tebas provided an update on Barcelona's transfer ban

The Catalan might not be able to make a summer signing as La Liga president Javier Tebas recently made a stunning claim involving the Blaugrana's transfer ban. He said (via GOAL):

"We have not let Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer, they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

Tebas added:

"If with Barcelona, which is a very important club for the league, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Javier Tebas: “FC Barcelona did not sign any players in January, because we did not allow them to and they will not be able to sign anyone next summer as well.” Javier Tebas: “FC Barcelona did not sign any players in January, because we did not allow them to and they will not be able to sign anyone next summer as well.” @Radioestadio 🚨 Javier Tebas: “FC Barcelona did not sign any players in January, because we did not allow them to and they will not be able to sign anyone next summer as well.” @Radioestadio https://t.co/hrvGQrGdBE

This might come as a huge blow for the Catalan club as Joan Laporta and co. look to keep rebuilding the team under Xavi's tutelage.

Poll : 0 votes