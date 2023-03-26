Barcelona have been warned of potential interest from Premier League clubs for star player next summer- Reports

Andreas Christensen's entourage have warned Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany of potential offers for the centre-back from the Premier League this summer.

As per SPORT, Barcelona need to lower their wage bill by around €200 million to balance their books ahead of next season. Letting fringe players leave would be an obvious method to achieve the goal, but that may not be enough from their end.

Hence, they could be forced to part ways with first-team players, which is why Alemany is open to all information from Barca players' agents about potential offers. He is believed to have had a meeting with Ilhan Gundogan, who is Christensen's agent.

The Spanish chief was informed by the Denmark international's entourage that attractive proposals could arrive from the Premier League this summer. Teams in England have apparently noticed his impressive displays for Barca this campaign.

However, it has been clarified by the agent that Christensen is happy at Spotify Camp Nou, while Barcelona are, as of now, not open to selling him. They are even considering offering the 26-year-old a new deal to extend his stay at the club beyond the summer of 2026.

Christensen won every major cup competition with Chelsea.

Christensen signed for Barca as a free agent last summer after spending 10 seasons on Chelsea's books. A multi-million deal to part with him could, hence, represent profit for the financially-troubled Barcelona.

However, the Dane has been key to manager Xavi Hernandez's plans and despite a mid-season ankle injury, has played in 25 games across competitions this term.

Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen blow after Denmark win

Barcelona have confirmed that Andreas Christensen suffered a calf injury in Denmark's 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Finland on 23 March.

The Dane was withdrawn with 18 minutes on the clock and was replaced by Victor Nelsson at the back. A statement from the Blaugrana outfit following the game read:

"He recently suffered a calf injury early in the first half of his team's 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Finland on 23 March."

While no official timeline has been given, reports have indicated that the centre-back could miss around a month of action (h/t BarcaBlaugranes). This would rule him out for his team's next five games, including the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid on 5 April.

Barca won the first leg 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. They could, however, be forced to play without Christensen in the return leg. Luckily for manager Xavi Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are fit and available for selection.

Moreover, left-back Marcos Alonso can and has played at centre-back when required this campaign.

