Barcelona weighing up a surprise move for 28-year-old star who is also targeted by Bayern Munich: Reports

As per Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are contemplating a transfer for Jonathan Tah in case Eric Garcia leaves. Tah currently plays for last season's Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

The 28-year-old has been playing for Leverkusen since 2015. He was a key player for Xabi Alonso's side last season as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title by remaining undefeated. Tah has so far made 365 appearances for Leverkusen.

Barcelona, meanwhile, risk losing Eric Garcia. Girona are keeping tabs on the central defender, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Michel's side. Garcia played 31 matches for Girona last season and even scored five goals.

He has played 72 games for Barca so far but isn't a first choice for the team. New Azulgrana boss Hansi Flick also has Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and others in his ranks.

Garcia's contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and he might head the exit door. Barca are weighing up a move for Tah as a replacement. Tah is a key player for Germany as well, making 29 appearances for his national team.

He started four out of Germany's five games during Euro 2024. The centre-back is currently in the final year of his contract with Leverkusen and is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. Bayern Munich also showed interest in Tah and reports percolated that the defender could head to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Michel provides update on Girona's pursuit of Barcelona defender Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia had a notable campaign with Girona last term, as mentioned earlier. He is now back at Barcelona but isn't Flick's first choice. There have been rumors linking the former Manchester City man with a return to Girona.

Girona boss Michel refused to speak about Garcia, claiming the defender is now at Barca. However, he pointed out that the transfer window is still open. Michel told the media (via Barca Blaugranes):

”He’s not a player who’s here and therefore he doesn’t occupy my thoughts. He’s a great player and we all know that, but right now he’s a Barça player and I don’t know what will happen.”

Michel added:

“The transfer market is open and Quique (Carcel) has my full confidence, but I don’t know what will happen. I’m sure we’ll do something.”

Selling Garcia could also help in Barcelona's dire financial situation. As per Transfermarkt, Garcia has a market value of €20 million.

