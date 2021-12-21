Barcelona weighing up loan deal for Arsenal superstar - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly planning to bring in Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a loan deal during the winter transfer window.

According to reports from the Daily Mail (via Metro), the Catalans are monitoring Aubameyang's situation at the Emirates. However, they will have to negotiate the Gabon international's salary with Arsenal. Aubameyang currently earns around £350,000 a week, which Barcelona will be unable to pay given their financial situation.

Xavi Hernandez's side are in desperate need of a striker. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati are all currently injured for Barcelona. Sergio Aguero has also announced his retirement from professional football, leaving the Blaugrana extremely shorthanded in attack.

Consequently, Barcelona are said to be keen on signing a striker in January. Manchester United's Edinson Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp. However, the Red Devils may view him as a solid squad option and his injury issues remain a concern.

If a move for Cavani does not pan out, Barcelona could instead move for Aubameyang. It is worth noting, though, that the 32-year-old also prefers playing on the wing. Aubemeyang has been sub-par while playing centrally for Arsenal over the last two seasons.

Barcelona target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal due to fallout with Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times.

The Arsenal forward was initially excluded from the Gunners' squad for their match against Southampton due to a disciplinary breach. Aubameyang was then stripped off the Arsenal captaincy and failed to even make the bench for the club's wins over West Ham and Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta has not revealed much about the situation or the forward's future, while there has been no public statement from Aubameyang either. Arteta's responses to the press, combined with the Gabon international's poor run of form, have seen multiple rumors come up in recent weeks.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein

⚽️ Went to get mother from France

⚽️ Returned later than expected

⚽️ Confusion over

⚽️ Sent home from training ground

⚽️ Told to stay away FRI

⚽️ Tattoo in London + unrelated

🤝 W/ @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/3011546/2021/1… 🔴 AUBAMEYANG ABSENCE INFO 🔴⚽️ Went to get mother from France⚽️ Returned later than expected⚽️ Confusion over #COVID19 test⚽️ Sent home from training ground⚽️ Told to stay away FRI⚽️ Tattoo in London + unrelated🤝 W/ @gunnerblog 🔴 AUBAMEYANG ABSENCE INFO 🔴⚽️ Went to get mother from France⚽️ Returned later than expected⚽️ Confusion over #COVID19 test⚽️ Sent home from training ground⚽️ Told to stay away FRI⚽️ Tattoo in London + unrelated🤝 W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK #AFC theathletic.com/3011546/2021/1…

Aubameyang has scored just seven goals in 15 appearances this term and has been guilty of missing multiple big chances in recent weeks. The Arsenal striker struggled for form last season as well, scoring only 15 goals in 39 matches.

Aubameyang's future with the Gunners is up in the air but his current contract runs until the summer of 2023. It remains to be seen if he will feature for Arsenal again this season or choose to depart the club in January.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee