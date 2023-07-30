Barcelona will look to sign PL star if Ousmane Dembele leaves the club this summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona will try to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva if Ousmane Dembele leaves the club this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly tired of Kylian Mbappe's indecisiveness regarding a potential exit from the club. They are now keen on securing Dembele as his replacement at Parc des Princes, as they could sign him for just €50 million due to his release clause.

However, according to the report, Dembele's release clause is set to rise to €100 million on August 1. Barcelona are reportedly unfazed by the prospect of Dembele's departure as it would fetch them a large lump sum.

The fee Barca would receive for Dembele will enable the club to sign Bernardo Silva from City. Manager Xavi Hernandez is a huge fan of the Portuguese midfielder, but the club haven't been able to make a move due to financial fair play restrictions.

Bernardo Silva himself has reportedly shown interest in joining Barcelona. Silva's contract with Manchester City runs until the end of the 2025 season.

Barcelona contemplating contract termination for Sergino Dest amidst transfer struggles

Barcelona are reportedly facing difficulties in finding a suitable buyer for Sergino Dest. The 22-year-old right-back returned to Camp Nou after an underwhelming loan stint with AC Milan last season, during which he made only eight league appearances.

With two years remaining on his contract, Dest appears to be surplus to requirements in head coach Xavi's plans. However, Dest's high salary is making it challenging for Barcelona to offload the right-back.

Consequently, according to Javi Miguel (via SportsMole), the La Liga champions are contemplating terminating Dest's contract to free up space on their wage bill for new signings.

Although there has been some interest in Dest for a potential loan deal, Barca are insistent on including a mandatory purchase option in any such agreement. The club are determined to ensure a future permanent move for the American right-back.

Sergino Dest arrived at Camp Nou from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and has since made 72 appearances for the Catalan side across competitions. His inability to cement a regular starting role and his lackluster performances during his loan spell in Italy have raised doubts about his future at the club.