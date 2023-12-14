Barcelona willing to let player they signed in 2022 if they receive a suitable offer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Jules Kounde in the near future if they receive a suitable transfer offer for the player.

The French defender was signed from Sevilla in the summer of 2022 for €50 million and has since been used as a right-back and a center-back by Xavi Hernandez. Since Joao Cancelo's arrival this summer, he has been moved to central defense, but his performances have apparently not convinced Barca.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona consider him expendable if they receive offers of around €80 million, but potential suitors are not prepared to meet even half that amount. His contract at the Spotify Camp Nou runs until the summer of 2027.

The 25-year-old has already featured in 17 games across competitions this season and is clearly a very important part of Xavi's set-up. However, there has been added competition in central defense since the arrival of Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao.

Moreover, Barca also have Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo to choose from at center-back — a position where Marco Alonso can also play. It remains to be seen if Xavi and co. are ready to cash in on Kounde within just two seasons of signing him.

It is worth mentioning that Cancelo's move from Manchester City was a loan transfer. If Barca do not sign a new quality right-back, they could need Kounde's services there yet again.

Barcelona lose to Royal Antwerp but finish top of UCL group

Barcelona knew they were going to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds even if they lost to Royal Antwerp on Wednesday (13 December).

Xavi Hernandez, hence, made a number of changes to his starting XI, starting the likes of Marc Guiu, Fermin Lopez, and Hector Fort. Arthur Vermeeren capitalized on a mistake from Oriol Romeu in the opening minutes to put his team in front.

Ferran Torres equalized in the 35th minute after a sublime pick-out from Lamine Yamal. But another mistake from Romeu, where he lost the ball in a key area, meant Antwerp had a golden chance to take the lead, which they did through Vincent Janssen.

Barcelona scored a second-half goal of their own, doing so in stoppage time through Guiu's header from an Ilkay Gundogan free-kick. But just when Barca thought they had a point to take home, George Ilenikhena punished the visitors' sloppy defending to send the stadium into bedlam.

The Catalan club finished the group on top with 12 points, leading Porto only due to a better head-to-head record. Shakhtar Donetsk, with nine points, finished third.