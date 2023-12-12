Barcelona willing to offload 25-year-old defender for €40m to retain Ronald Araujo: Reports

Barcelona are prepared to allow defender Jules Kounde leave the club for €40 million to keep Ronald Araujo, who is considered a star player at the club. The Spanish giants are willing to prioritize retaining Araujo over Kounde, with both defenders attracting interest in the transfer market.

Jules Kounde joined Barcelona in 2022 after an impressive stint in Spain with Sevilla, with the Blaugrana reportedly beating Chelsea to his signature. The Frenchman quickly established himself as a top-level defender for the side, playing regularly at right-back or centre-back.

There have been initial talks about Bayern Munich being interested in Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, who is one of the club's captains this season. The director of the German club, Christoph Freund did not deny or confirm these rumours when asked, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to allow Araujo leave the club, and would instead be willing to part ways with Kounde, whose performances this season have not been up to scratch. The 25-year-old Frenchman is attracting interest from the English Premier League, with Arsenal looking at the possibility of signing him, as per Fichajes

La Blaugrana are prepared to let Jules Kounde leave if a suitable bid of around €40 million arrives for the former Bordeaux man, as per reports. He signed for Barca for a fee of €50 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons, and the club are prepared to take a small hit with his sale.

Araujo is similar to Kounde in how he is able to play at centre-back or right-back, but the club seems to appreciate the Uruguayan more at the moment. He is presently captain on the pitch as both Sergio Roberto and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen are injured.

Ronald Araujo exit on the cards at Barcelona - Reports

Bayern Munich are said to be prioritizing a move for Ronald Araujo as their primary defensive target, and are reportedly prepared to pay up to €100 million. The Uruguayan has neither accepted nor turned down the opportunity to move to Germany, intensifying speculation over his future.

Araujo is a player at the top of his game, and the persistence of Bayern Munich may be enough to sway him in the direction of the club, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Ronald Araujo has played 14 times this season for Xavi's side, and when fit, is one of the first names on the team sheet. The Uruguay international could be tempted by a move to the German side, who are just waiting for his green light to launch their offensive.