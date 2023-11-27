Barcelona willing to offload 27-year-old star as Premier League club emerges as potential destination: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not against the sale of Andreas Christensen due to their need to raise money, with Tottenham Hotspur cited as a potential suitor.

According to El Nacional, Xavi Hernandez likes Christensen but Inigo Martinez could replace the Dane in the starting XI if the latter continues to perform well. Moreover, sporting director Deco is open to the idea of selling the 27-year-old Denmark international.

Christensen's sale, be it for any amount, would represent profit in terms of transfer fees for the financially troubled Barca. He arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after spending a decade at Chelsea.

Christensen suffered a few injuries in his debut season in Catalonia but still made 23 league appearances as his team won the LaLiga title. He has played more consistently this season and has 14 appearances across competitions already.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been touted as a potential destination for the former Chelsea star, whose current contract runs until June 2026. Micky van de Ven's injury has rocked the north London giants in recent weeks while Cristian Romero's three-game suspension hasn't helped.

The Lilywhites, who sold Davinson Sanchez and loaned out Joe Rodon this summer, have now lost three league games on the trot. Moreover, backup center-back Eric Dier could leave the club on a free transfer in 2024, with Sporting CP monitoring his situation (h/t the Times).

Barcelona rescue late point against Rayo Vallecano

A late own goal from Rayo Vallecano's Florian Lejeune helped Barcelona take away a point at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday (25 November).

Barca fell behind in the 38th minute courtesy of Unai Lopez. Barca thought they dealt with the Rayo Vallecano midfielder's free-kick but they failed to clear the ball properly.

Lopez latched onto the opportunity, scoring from a sensational first-time volley from outside the box. Barcelona, who kept 77% of the ball and took 15 shots during the game, had their chances but failed to capitalize on them.

But they got the goal they wanted eight minutes from time. Alejandro Balde charged down the left flank to play a dangerous cross to Robert Lewandowski. Lejeune dove to clear the ball but ended up putting it into his own net.

The draw saw Barcelona fall to fourth in the table with 31 points from 14 games. Real Madrid, meanwhile, capitalized on their rivals' slip-up, going top of the table after a 3-0 win against Cadiz. Girona, who trail Los Blancos by a point, still have a game in hand.